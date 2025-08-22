UK Meat Market To Reach 5.7 Million Tons By 2033
Key Highlights
. Market size (2024): 4.9 million tons
. Forecast (2033): 5.7 million tons
. CAGR (2025–2033): 1.71%
. Increasing consumer preference for high-quality, locally sourced meat products
. Growth in demand for convenient, processed, and ready-to-eat meat offerings
. Expansion of online grocery platforms and doorstep delivery services
. Key companies operating in the UK meat market include ABP Food Group, 2 Sisters Food Group, Dunbia Ltd., Moy Park Ltd., Cranswick plc, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Kepak Group, Karro Food Group, Foyle Food Group, and Randall Parker Foods.
How Are Market Dynamics Evolving in the UK Meat Industry?
The industry is adapting to evolving consumer needs and regulatory requirements through:
. Rising adoption of sustainable and ethical sourcing practices
. Increased focus on meat traceability and transparency in supply chains
. Integration of advanced cold chain and logistics solutions for freshness
. Innovations in packaging for extended shelf life and convenience
. Development of premium and organic meat segments targeting health-conscious consumers
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Growing Protein Consumption: Increased awareness about protein-rich diets fueling meat demand
. Online Retail Growth: Digitalization and doorstep delivery driving meat sales through e-commerce platforms
. Health and Wellness Trends: Shift toward leaner cuts and organic meat varieties
. Urbanization and Busy Lifestyles: Demand for processed, ready-to-eat, and convenience-based meat products
. Sustainability Initiatives: Producers adopting eco-friendly packaging and carbon footprint reduction strategies
. Food Safety Regulations: Stricter government regulations on meat processing and labeling practices
Request Free Sample Report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/uk-meat-market/requestsample
UK Meat Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Type Insights:
-
Raw
Processed
Product Insights:
-
Chicken
Beef
Pork
Mutton
Others
Distribution Channel Insights:
-
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Regional Insights:
-
London
South East
North West
East of England
South West
Scotland
West Midlands
Yorkshire and The Humber
East Midlands
Others
Latest Developments in the Industry
. In January 2025, ABP Food Group announced investments in sustainable meat processing technologies to reduce carbon emissions.
. In March 2025, Cranswick plc launched a new range of premium, plant-fed chicken products to cater to health-conscious consumers.
. Leading UK meat processors are forming strategic partnerships with e-commerce platforms to boost online sales penetration.
Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=24977&flag=C
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No: (D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201-971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment