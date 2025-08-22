UK Meat Market To Reach 5.7 Million Tons By 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The UK meat market reached 4.9 million tons in 2024 and is expected to reach 5.7 million tons by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 1.71% from 2025 to 2033. The market growth is driven by changing consumer dietary patterns, rising demand for protein-rich diets, expansion of online meat retail, premiumization of meat products, and the growing popularity of ready-to-cook and processed meat options.

Key Highlights

. Market size (2024): 4.9 million tons

. Forecast (2033): 5.7 million tons

. CAGR (2025–2033): 1.71%

. Increasing consumer preference for high-quality, locally sourced meat products

. Growth in demand for convenient, processed, and ready-to-eat meat offerings

. Expansion of online grocery platforms and doorstep delivery services

. Key companies operating in the UK meat market include ABP Food Group, 2 Sisters Food Group, Dunbia Ltd., Moy Park Ltd., Cranswick plc, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Kepak Group, Karro Food Group, Foyle Food Group, and Randall Parker Foods.

How Are Market Dynamics Evolving in the UK Meat Industry?

The industry is adapting to evolving consumer needs and regulatory requirements through:

. Rising adoption of sustainable and ethical sourcing practices

. Increased focus on meat traceability and transparency in supply chains

. Integration of advanced cold chain and logistics solutions for freshness

. Innovations in packaging for extended shelf life and convenience

. Development of premium and organic meat segments targeting health-conscious consumers

Key Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Protein Consumption: Increased awareness about protein-rich diets fueling meat demand

. Online Retail Growth: Digitalization and doorstep delivery driving meat sales through e-commerce platforms

. Health and Wellness Trends: Shift toward leaner cuts and organic meat varieties

. Urbanization and Busy Lifestyles: Demand for processed, ready-to-eat, and convenience-based meat products

. Sustainability Initiatives: Producers adopting eco-friendly packaging and carbon footprint reduction strategies

. Food Safety Regulations: Stricter government regulations on meat processing and labeling practices

UK Meat Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Raw Processed

Product Insights:



Chicken

Beef

Pork

Mutton Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Regional Insights:



London

South East

North West

East of England

South West

Scotland

West Midlands

Yorkshire and The Humber

East Midlands Others

Latest Developments in the Industry

. In January 2025, ABP Food Group announced investments in sustainable meat processing technologies to reduce carbon emissions.

. In March 2025, Cranswick plc launched a new range of premium, plant-fed chicken products to cater to health-conscious consumers.

. Leading UK meat processors are forming strategic partnerships with e-commerce platforms to boost online sales penetration.

