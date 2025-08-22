12 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

80 Acres Farmsand Soli Organicannounced a strategic merger to form one of the world's largest and most advanced indoor farming networks. With seven nationally distributed vertical farms, the company has the capacity to grow 15-20 million pounds of fresh produce annually, meeting current customer demand while leaving room for retail expansion.This offer is available through multiple platforms to eligible patients with a prescription for Ozempicand aims to assist type 2 diabetes patients who may potentially face prices at or above wholesale cost that are uninsured or choose to self-pay.Integrating Microsoft's AI business solutions and cloud and AI platforms into game days and beyond will enable coaches and players to access and analyze game insights and performance in real time to make more informed decisions in a more efficient and customized way.International Paper has reached a definitive agreement with American Industrial Partners (AIP) to sell its Global Cellulose Fibers (GCF) business for $1.5 billion, subject to closing adjustments, including the issuance of preferred stock with an aggregate initial liquidation preference of $190 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals.Together, the brands are serving up a new collaboration: two soups that bring together the crave-ability of Chunky and the smooth taste of Pabst Blue Ribbon. Just in time for soup season, the two new varieties will be available exclusively at Walmart starting this month: Campbell's Chunky x Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Cheese with Potatoes & Chorizo Soup and Campbell's Chunky x Pabst Blue Ribbon Beef, Bacon & Beer Chili with Beans.With the deployment of GPT-5, Oracle will help customers: Enhance multi-step reasoning and orchestration across business processes; Accelerate code generation, bug resolution, and documentation; and increase accuracy and depth in business insights and recommendations.In the largest simultaneous global launch in Pizza Hut history - Crafted Flatzz will arrive on menus from the U.K. to Taiwan to Egypt through Fall 2025 and beyond. Each market has their own twist: the U.S. is serving up Nashville Hot Chicken; the U.K. is introducing Pesto Veggie with Balsamic Drizzle; and Taiwan is bringing Korean BBQ to the menu.The first heliophysics AI foundation model trained on high resolution solar observation data offers insights into the Sun's dynamic surface, helping plan for solar weather that can disrupt technology on Earth and in space. Openly available on Hugging Face, the model was built to speed up scientific discovery and democratize AI for the global research and technology community."The consumer is sending negative signals across all income groups. Both lower-income and middle-income households are showing poor outlook readings and upper-income households' optimism is starting to roll over. A delicate consumer is getting ever closer to the edge," Brian Stobie, vice president in Bain & Company's Macro Trends Group, said."We're seeing tremendous investor interest because of the momentum behind our AI products, which power the world's largest businesses and AI services," said Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO of Databricks. "Every company can securely turn its enterprise data into AI apps and agents to grow revenue faster, operate more efficiently, and make smarter decisions with less risk."The integration of these grid intelligence technologies from SparkMeter significantly enhances Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities, enabling the delivery of scalable, data-driven solutions designed to modernize grid infrastructure and address the increasing demand for energy.Getaways offers bundled packages including air, hotel, car, and ground transportation options for Customers to travel to the places they want to travel, like Las Vegas, Orlando, Hawaii, Cancun, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay.

