Weekly Recap: 14 Health Press Releases You Need To See

The accelerated approval is based on Part 1 of the ESSENCE trial, in which Wegovydemonstrated a statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis (liver scarring) with no worsening of steatohepatitis, as well as resolution of steatohepatitis with no worsening of liver fibrosis compared to placebo.The Phase 2 VENTURE-Oral Dosing trial successfully achieved its primary and secondary endpoints, with patients receiving VK2735 demonstrating statistically significant reductions in body weight compared with placebo. The study showed VK2735 treatment to be safe and well-tolerated through 13 weeks of daily dosing with most treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) being categorized as mild or moderate.The collaboration aims to expand the potential of RNA modulation in diseases where traditional approaches have proven challenging, leveraging Skyhawk's industry-leading capabilities in RNA splicing modulation and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's expertise in drug development and commercialization.Aon plc announced a strategic investment in eMed Population Health, Inc. With this investment, eMed will continue to increase distribution of its digital-first healthcare platform - which combines at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings, clinician-guided prescribing, and continuous adherence support-to reach more employers and patients.The granting of BTD underscores the strength of these data and highlights the potential of iza-bren to address the significant clinical unmet need patients face after EGFR TKI and platinum-based chemotherapy treatment. While EGFR TKIs have shown clinical efficacy in the frontline setting, most patients eventually see their cancer progress after about 18 months.Precigen will begin promoting PAPZIMEOS immediately and is committed to helping patients with RRP access the therapy. Precigen has established Papzimeos SUPPORT, a comprehensive patient support program offering personalized services, including insurance navigation, financial assistance, and ongoing access support.This achievement of becoming the first AI in history to score a perfect 100% on the USMLE is the result of a six-month effort to further evolve the core AI models and other technologies that power OpenEvidence, and demonstrates OpenEvidence's commitment and continued effort to improve physician knowledge at all levels of medical education.All 18 Big Ten universities will go head-to-head in Year 2 of the nationwide challenge, the 'We Give Blood' drive, to inspire the most blood donations from students, alumni, and fans with the winning school earning $1 million from Abbott for student or community health.As directed by the FDA in its May 2025 complete response (CR) and subsequent correspondence, the resubmission contains no new clinical efficacy data, a minor safety update, and confirmation that previously cited manufacturing deficiencies were resolved by FDA, which determined in July that the facility remains in compliance."The PROPEL Registry is an important step in understanding how Aliya performs in a broad, heterogeneous patient population outside of a prospective trial setting," said Dr. Bill Krimsky, Chief Medical Officer at Galvanize. "By systematically capturing procedural data, clinical outcomes, and physician experience, we aim to inform evidence-based integration of our PEF ablation into clinical care pathways."The test offers results that are comparable to existing methods that support a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease – cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) testing obtained through lumbar puncture and positron emission tomography (PET) scans – but from a simple blood draw, making it more affordable, more accessible and less invasive.The new collaboration connects three core capabilities: (1) Ginkgo Datapoints' rapid ADME profiling, (2) Inductive Bio's model–driven chemistry design platform, and (3) Tangible Scientific's API-enabled compound management platform. Together, these capabilities aim to move from in-silico compound designs to validated experimental results in one digitally-enabled workstream, with fewer synthesis cycles, faster turnarounds, and lower overall drug discovery costs.IQVIA has joined Veeva's CRO Clinical Data Partner program and can leverage the Veeva Clinical Suite to execute clinical trials using Veeva software products, including study builds with Veeva EDC. With this partnership, customers will benefit from IQVIA's clinical data management, clinical technology solutions, and EDC programming expertise with Veeva software to accelerate database builds, study locks, and data delivery.The company's very first patient, Eleanor Elnekaveh, has successfully completed the experimental treatment regimen of RTT-1 (Eleanor), an mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) protein replacement therapy. Eleanor tolerated the therapy well- a critical first step toward making this innovative therapeutic available to more Rett Syndrome patients.

