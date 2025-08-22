Weekly Recap: 14 Health Press Releases You Need To See
The accelerated approval is based on Part 1 of the ESSENCE trial, in which Wegovy® demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis (liver scarring) with no worsening of steatohepatitis, as well as resolution of steatohepatitis with no worsening of liver fibrosis compared to placebo. Viking Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 VENTURE-Oral Dosing Trial of VK2735 Tablet Formulation in Patients with Obesity The Phase 2 VENTURE-Oral Dosing trial successfully achieved its primary and secondary endpoints, with patients receiving VK2735 demonstrating statistically significant reductions in body weight compared with placebo. The study showed VK2735 treatment to be safe and well-tolerated through 13 weeks of daily dosing with most treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) being categorized as mild or moderate. Skyhawk Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Discover Novel RNA-Targeting Small Molecules for Neurological Disorders The collaboration aims to expand the potential of RNA modulation in diseases where traditional approaches have proven challenging, leveraging Skyhawk's industry-leading capabilities in RNA splicing modulation and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's expertise in drug development and commercialization. Aon Announces Strategic Investment in eMed to Scale GLP-1 Population Health Platform
Aon plc announced a strategic investment in eMed Population Health, Inc. With this investment, eMed will continue to increase distribution of its digital-first healthcare platform - which combines at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings, clinician-guided prescribing, and continuous adherence support-to reach more employers and patients. Izalontamab Brengitecan (EGFRxHER3 ADC) Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by U.S. FDA for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer The granting of BTD underscores the strength of these data and highlights the potential of iza-bren to address the significant clinical unmet need patients face after EGFR TKI and platinum-based chemotherapy treatment. While EGFR TKIs have shown clinical efficacy in the frontline setting, most patients eventually see their cancer progress after about 18 months. Precigen Announces Full FDA Approval of PAPZIMEOS (zopapogene imadenovec-drba), the First and Only Approved Therapy for the Treatment of Adults with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Precigen will begin promoting PAPZIMEOS immediately and is committed to helping patients with RRP access the therapy. Precigen has established Papzimeos SUPPORT, a comprehensive patient support program offering personalized services, including insurance navigation, financial assistance, and ongoing access support. OpenEvidence creates the first AI in history to score a perfect 100% on the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) This achievement of becoming the first AI in history to score a perfect 100% on the USMLE is the result of a six-month effort to further evolve the core AI models and other technologies that power OpenEvidence, and demonstrates OpenEvidence's commitment and continued effort to improve physician knowledge at all levels of medical education. Abbott and Big Ten Conference Rally Students, Alumni, and Fans to Save Lives and Win $1 Million for Their School by Donating Blood This College Football Season All 18 Big Ten universities will go head-to-head in Year 2 of the nationwide challenge, the 'We Give Blood' drive, to inspire the most blood donations from students, alumni, and fans with the winning school earning $1 million from Abbott for student or community health. Stealth Biotherapeutics Resubmits New Drug Application for Elamipretide for the Treatment of Barth Syndrome As directed by the FDA in its May 2025 complete response (CR) and subsequent correspondence, the resubmission contains no new clinical efficacy data, a minor safety update, and confirmation that previously cited manufacturing deficiencies were resolved by FDA, which determined in July that the facility remains in compliance. Galvanize Announces First Patient Enrolled in the PROPEL Registry Evaluating Aliya® Pulsed Electric Field Ablation for Soft Tissue Lesions "The PROPEL Registry is an important step in understanding how Aliya performs in a broad, heterogeneous patient population outside of a prospective trial setting," said Dr. Bill Krimsky, Chief Medical Officer at Galvanize. "By systematically capturing procedural data, clinical outcomes, and physician experience, we aim to inform evidence-based integration of our PEF ablation into clinical care pathways." Labcorp Launches First FDA-Cleared Blood Test for Alzheimer's Disease The test offers results that are comparable to existing methods that support a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease – cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) testing obtained through lumbar puncture and positron emission tomography (PET) scans – but from a simple blood draw, making it more affordable, more accessible and less invasive. Ginkgo Datapoints, Tangible Scientific, and Inductive Bio Partner to Deploy AI-driven Lab-in-the-loop Workflows Across the Biopharma Industry The new collaboration connects three core capabilities: (1) Ginkgo Datapoints' rapid ADME profiling, (2) Inductive Bio's model–driven chemistry design platform, and (3) Tangible Scientific's API-enabled compound management platform. Together, these capabilities aim to move from in-silico compound designs to validated experimental results in one digitally-enabled workstream, with fewer synthesis cycles, faster turnarounds, and lower overall drug discovery costs. IQVIA and Veeva Announce Long-term Clinical and Commercial Partnerships and Resolution of All Disputes IQVIA has joined Veeva's CRO Clinical Data Partner program and can leverage the Veeva Clinical Suite to execute clinical trials using Veeva software products, including study builds with Veeva EDC. With this partnership, customers will benefit from IQVIA's clinical data management, clinical technology solutions, and EDC programming expertise with Veeva software to accelerate database builds, study locks, and data delivery. San Diego-Area Biotech Startup Achieves Major Breakthrough in the Fight Against Rare Neurodevelopmental Disorder The company's very first patient, Eleanor Elnekaveh, has successfully completed the experimental treatment regimen of RTT-1 (Eleanor), an mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) protein replacement therapy. Eleanor tolerated the therapy well- a critical first step toward making this innovative therapeutic available to more Rett Syndrome patients.
