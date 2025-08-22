Donna Rascoe Was A 2025 Legal Practice Hall Of Fame Awardee For The North Carolina Bar Association Hall Of Fame

Honoring a career of excellence in education law, leadership, and service to North Carolina's legal community.

- Donna Rascoe, Principal at The Banks Law Firm CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Banks Law Firm , P.A. (“TBLF”) proudly announces that Donna Rascoe has been selected for induction into the 2025 Legal Practice Hall of Fame by the North Carolina Bar Association, a mark of exceptional lifetime achievement and professional excellence. This honor, unveiled at the 2025 NCBA Annual Meeting, recognizes lawyers who have exemplified the highest ethical standards, shown outstanding service to the profession, and served as role models to their peers.A Career Rooted in EducationDonna has more than 30 years of experience in education law, and prior to practicing law, Donna was a teacher and school administrator. This experience is what led her to practice the area of education law after attending law school.At The Banks Law Firm, Mrs. Rascoe is Principal in the Durham office, where she leads the Education Practice Group. The Education practice represents K-12, colleges, and universities. She regularly represents clients in employment, special education and civil litigation matters, guiding them through complex legal challenges with both sharp legal insight and an educator's understanding.Over the course of her career, Donna has been honored with numerous awards for her contributions to the field of education law. Her peers, both locally and nationally, consistently recognize her as one of the top-rated education attorneys. Beyond her legal expertise, she is admired for her mentorship, leadership, and commitment to serving the broader community.“I am deeply honored to be inducted into the NCBA Legal Practice Hall of Fame. This recognition is not just about my career, but about the incredible mentors, colleagues, and clients who have shaped and inspired me along the way,” said Donna Rascoe.About The Banks Law Firm, P.A.Founded in Durham, North Carolina, in 1994, The Banks Law Firm, P.A. (TBLF) has office locations in Durham, North Carolina, Houston, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. TBLF has established most of the practice areas of a general civil law practice, representing clients in most areas of civil law, including the practice areas of affordable housing and community economic development law, business law, civil litigation, education, estate planning, labor and employment law, nonprofit corporations, public finance, cannabis and commercial real estate law. Teamwork between the attorneys and staff is the key to providing the best possible representation and service to clients in each of TBLF's practice areas.Each year in June, TBLF closes for two days to volunteer for The Triangle Golf Challenge, The Banks Foundation's Annual Golf Tournament. Proceeds provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers who have matriculated from public assistance to private homeownership and support other charities. This event reflects TBLF's belief that strong communities are the foundation of meaningful progress and that every community deserves better.

