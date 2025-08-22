Eylsia Nicolas Receives Rave Reviews With New Single“How Many Times” Following Remarkable Comeback

Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer

Nicolas of Palm Beach Blue Striped Beach Totebag

Lisa Pamintuan, President, WORLDIPI and Nicolas of Palm Beach

- Honk Magazine

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eylsia Nicolas, the multifaceted artist whose journey has been marked by resilience and determination, is making waves in the music industry with her latest single“How Many Times.” Following a remarkable comeback after a series of personal challenges, Eylsia is garnering critical acclaim from curators and fans alike.

Lisa Pamintuan, president of Nicolas of Palm Beach , shares,“Eylsia's triumphant return to music comes after a challenging period that followed her success in tennis, where she made history by winning the Irish Open at just 14 and competing at Wimbledon and the US Open. Her subsequent rise in the corporate and educational sectors, becoming one of the youngest college presidents, provided her with the resources to finally pursue her passion for music.”

However, the journey has not been without obstacles. Eylsia faced a significant health scare when an unexpected reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination threatened both her physical well-being and her dreams.“I am immensely grateful to the doctors and scientists at my company, Worldipi, a leader in technology, for helping me regain my normal functioning and enhancing my vocal abilities,” Eylsia stated.

Eylsia's entertainment company, Eylsium Entertainment, is also on the forefront of developing new talent, as showcased in her collaborations and background vocals.“Whether it's through our innovative hologram technology for tours or featuring emerging and established artists on my upcoming tour, sponsored by my luxury brand Nicolas of Palm Beach, we are committed to pushing boundaries in entertainment,” she added.

In her heartfelt acknowledgment of the support she has received, Eylsia expressed,“I am truly touched by the millions of streams from fans and the hundreds of incredible reviews from esteemed publications that celebrate my work across various genres. The love and warmth from this industry have been overwhelming, especially knowing my voice has been technologically enhanced after such a serious medical setback.”

Lisa Pamintuan highlighted recent reviews praising Eylsia's versatility, including accolades from various genres and platforms.“These curators and publications have taken a chance on Eylsia, and I assure you, she will not let them down. Setbacks may deter some, but they fuel Eylsia's passion and creativity.”

Uphere Magazine wrote,“Eylsia Nicolas is an artist who can blur the line between heart and craft, delivering music that is both felt and heard.”

Honk Magazine praised her latest release, calling it“a journey worth taking.” The publication had previously noted in a review of another song,“Eylsia Nicolas continues to establish herself as a voice to watch, one capable of weaving vulnerability into poetry and simplicity into something unforgettable.”

As Eylsia Nicolas continues to break barriers and redefine her artistry,“How Many Times” stands as a testament to her resilience and unwavering spirit. Fans and critics alike are excited to witness her journey as she embraces this new chapter in her life.



**********************************

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

Eileen Doran

Nicolas of Palm Beach

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

How Many Times (2) by Eylsia Nicolas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.