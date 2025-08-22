CM Nitish Kumar Promises 50,000 Jobs Before Elections, One Crore In 5 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 22 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bodh Gaya on Friday, made significant announcements aimed at the youth and for the welfare of the people.

Addressing the gathering at Gaya Ji, CM Nitish Kumar declared that the NDA government in Bihar is committed to providing large-scale employment opportunities.

“Before the elections, we will provide jobs and employment to 50,000 more people. In the next five years, one crore youth will be given jobs and employment. We have always worked for employment while others (RJD) did nothing,” Nitish said.

Highlighting recent decisions, the CM announced that the social security pension has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month.

He added that the government is working for all sections of society -- women, minorities, and the poor.

“Earlier, the situation in Bihar was very bad. No one had worked for women or Muslims. But we have worked for everyone,” he said.

CM Nitish Kumar recalled that every household was electrified by 2018. He further said that 125 units of electricity per month have already been given free of cost to the residents of Bihar.

The CM listed other achievements, including renaming Gaya to Gaya Ji to respect public sentiment, construction of a rubber dam and bridge over the Falgu River, and the development of a guest house and other facilities in Bodh Gaya.

CM Nitish Kumar praised the NDA government at the Centre, saying Bihar received a special package in this year's Union Budget, and the state hosted the Khelo India Youth Games.

“Bihar is getting full support from the Central government. PM Modi has done a lot of work for Bihar,” he said.

Local MP and Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also addressed the rally, taking a swipe at the Opposition parties.

“PM Modi has done so much for Bihar, which is a slap on the face of those who only talk about special state status,” Manjhi said.

Earlier, PM Modi reached the rally venue after a roadshow in an open jeep along with CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha. People lined the roads to welcome the leaders.