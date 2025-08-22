Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SC Order On Stray Dogs: Petitioner Nanita Sharma Welcomes 'Balanced' Verdict


2025-08-22 06:14:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma hailed the SC's latest order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The court directed all pending dog-related cases across states to be brought under one. It also ordered sterilisation of regular dogs, aggressive dogs to pounds, and MCD to set up feeding areas.

MENAFN22082025007385015968ID1109962781

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search