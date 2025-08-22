SC Order On Stray Dogs: Petitioner Nanita Sharma Welcomes 'Balanced' Verdict

Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma hailed the SC's latest order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The court directed all pending dog-related cases across states to be brought under one. It also ordered sterilisation of regular dogs, aggressive dogs to pounds, and MCD to set up feeding areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.