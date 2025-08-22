Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-16 August 22 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-16: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-16 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Suvarna Keralam lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-16:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
RV 209957
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
RN 209957
RO 209957
RP 209957
RR 209957
RS 209957
RT 209957
RU 209957
RW 209957
RX 209957
RY 209957
RZ 209957
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
RX 141148
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
RS 201072
For tickets ending with these numbers:
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0352 0566 0832 2383 2580 2590 2797 3155 3779 3929 4802 5295 5859 5955 6326 7039 7636 7669 8945 9184
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
0110 0376 0764 4371 8114 9935
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
Results awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs 200
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
