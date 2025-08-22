Dream Of Picking Team India? BCCI Lists Eligibility Criteria For Senior, Women's And Junior National Selectors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday invited applications for positions on its Senior Men's (two), Women's (four), and Junior Men's (one) Selection Committees. The members of the Senior Men's Selection Committee will be responsible for selecting Team India (Senior Men) across formats -Tests, One-Day Internationals, Twenty20 Internationals, and any other formats as determined by the BCCI, as per the Media Advisory from BCCI.

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Men's Selectors

The eligibility for this role is that the person should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class matches. The person is also eligible if he/she has played 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.

The second criterion for the selection is that the candidate should have retired five years before taking up a role. The third and final criterion for being selected is that the person should not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of five years.

Women's Selection Committee: Four Positions Open

The members of the Women's Selection Committee will oversee the selection of Team India (Senior Women) across formats and age groups. The role also includes vetting coaches and support staff, preparing evaluation reports, and ensuring a strong bench strength.

The eligible candidates for this role should be a former player who has represented the Indian Women's National Team, must have retired from the game at least 5 years prior, and must not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of five years, the BCCI media advisory added.

Junior Men's Selection Committee: Focus on Youth Cricket

The Junior Cricket Committee member will be responsible for selecting age-group teams (up to Under-22) for camps, tours, and tournaments. The role also includes organizing junior tournaments, appointing captains and support staff, and promoting ethical values among youth players.

The eligibility for Junior Men National selector will be that he/she should be a former player who have played 25 first class matches, should have retired from the game at least 5 years prior and should ot have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of five years.