'Now, My Wife Knows Everything': Cheating Husband's Secret Affair Gets Exposed Due To Failed Payment Of ₹200

MENAFN - Live Mint) A man in southern China accidentally exposed his extramarital affair to his wife. The incident took place at a Dashenlin Pharmacy in Yangjiang, Guangdong province.

The man tried to secretly buy birth control pills, but the payment failed. He attempted to pay 15.8 yuan (about ₹200) using his mobile code. But, due to a system error, the transaction did not go through.

To recover the amount, staff used the number linked to his membership card. The call went to his wife, who was then told the purchase was for contraceptive pills. This exposed his affair immediately, the South China Morning Post reported.

The man now claims that the mistake by the pharmacy led to the collapse of two families. He blamed the store for revealing personal details. The duration of his marriage or affair has not been revealed.

“Now, my wife knows everything, and two families are on the brink of disintegration. I want to know – does your pharmacy bear any responsibility?” SCMP quoted the angry husband as saying.

With online users, the man shared a medicine receipt, chat screenshots between his wife and a pharmacy clerk and a police report from the police station. However, lawyer Fu Jian from Henan Zejin Law Firm told Elephant News that defending his rights could be very difficult.

Legal implications

According to Fu, the man's infidelity is the main reason for his family troubles. So, he must take responsibility for it. At the same time, if the pharmacy violated his privacy, it should also be held accountable under the law .

“If he wants to pursue legal action, he must provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate a causal link between the pharmacy's disclosure of information and the collapse of his marriage,” the lawyer told the publication.

“Based on the current circumstances, the phone call made by the pharmacy staff appears legitimate and not intended to leak information, making it extremely difficult for the unfaithful man to claim a violation of his rights,” he added.