'Very Experienced' Skydiver Falls From 15,500 Ft To Take Her Life After Heartbreak

MENAFN - Live Mint) A heartbroken skydiver fell from 15,500 ft into a field in England on April 27 in a deliberate attempt to take her own life. Jade Damarell, 32, took this extreme step the night after ending her relationship with her partner. Damarell, who had taken part in more than 500 jumps during her skydiving career and had completed six dives that day before the death, plunged into a field in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, and succumbed to blunt trauma injuries, according to a report by The Guardian.

During the probe, the coroner Leslie Hamilton said that it was suicide, concluding that the 32-year-old professional skydiver had intended to take her own life.

'A very Experienced Skydiver'

Speaking to The Guardian, Hamilton said that Damarell, a“very experienced” skydiver, had intended to end her own life.

A Daily Mail report suggested that the couple had been dating for over six months and had lived at a property rented to parachutists near the airfield for several months.

"The two of them were inseparable. They spent all their time together," a friend told the Daily Mail.

On her final dive, she chose not to deploy her main parachute, which normally opens at 5,000 ft, and also disabled the backup device that would have automatically released it.

What Did The Investigation Reveal?

Further investigation revealed that both pieces of equipment were working properly. Police investigation also revealed that Damarell normally wore a camera during her skydives but chose not to wear one that day.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stephenson of Durham Police told the inquest that she had left instructions on her phone about how to access it after her death.

Notes written to her family were found on the device, in which she apologised, thanked them for their support, and provided details of her finances, The Guardian reported.