Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrested: What Is The Case Against The Veteran Politician? Explained

Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested on Friday on charges of allegedly misusing state funds, police said.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sri Lanka arrested Wickremesinghe at its headquarters in Colombo, where he was summoned to record his statement in an investigation against him.

The former President of Sri Lanka has been taken into custody and is expected to be produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate Court shortly.

Wickremesinghe, 76, has been accused of misusing state funds during a private trip to England in 2023.

Here is all you need to know about the case against Ranil Wickremesinghe , who was arrested by the CID.

Ranil Wickremesinghe arrested - What is the case?

According to a report by AFP, Ranil Wickremesinghe was taken into custody after CID officials questioned him about a visit to London in September 2023 to attend a convocation ceremony of his wife, Prof Maithree.

“We are producing him before the Colombo Fort magistrate,” a senior police detective was quoted as saying by AFP, who added that they were pressing charges for using state resources for personal purposes.

According to the report, the former Sri Lanka President attended the University of Wolverhampton ceremony with his wife on his way back from Havanna, where he was participating in a G77 meet.

Wickremesinghe had earlier maintained that the travel expenses of his wife was made by her and that no state funds were used.

However, the CID investigation alleged that the former President used government money for a private visit. He has also been accused of using state-funded bodyguards during the event.

The CID had previously questioned his staff about the travel expenses.

According to a report by Newswire quoted by ANI, former presidential secretary Saman Ekanayake and former private secretary Sandra Perera were questioned in August with link to their alleged role in setting up the visit.

The veteran politician is the most senior political figure to face arrest in recent years. The detention of Wickremesinghe is expected to intensify scrutiny over the use of public funds by top officials.

Ranil Wickremesinghe became president in July 2022 for the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term, after Rajapaksa stepped down following months of protests over alleged corruption and mismanagement.

He is credited with stabilising the economy of Sri Lanka after it suffered its worst-ever financial crisis in 2022.