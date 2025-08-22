Dagrofa Denmark Joins EMD's Retail Group

Following Axfood in Sweden and a new group of Polish retailers, the international retail alliance can now extend its collaboration with the A-brand industry in Scandinavia to encompass the renowned Danish retailer

To offer even more benefits to its millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) is strengthening its presence in Scandinavia. Following the recently announced integration of Swedish retailer Axfood, Dagrofa from Denmark will become another EMD member of the EMD Retail Group in 2026. Dagrofa has held an EMD share since 2002.

For clarification: While EMD and its member companies focus on the procurement and marketing of successful private label products, the EMD members united in the Retail Group also provide cross-border services and marketing concepts in cooperation with leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.

As part of the Retail Group, Dagrofa from Denmark will be working with prominent and successful retail companies in their respective home countries from 2026 onwards. Players such as the Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia, Superunie from the Netherlands, RTG International from Germany, Axfood from Sweden and a new group of retail companies from Poland are already involved in the Retail Group.

The core tasks for the members of the EMD Retail Group and the new member Dagrofa are clearly defined: to promote and market established and sought-after top brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of these A-brands) that are indispensable for customers in international retail. The EMD Retail Group collaborates with prominent industry manufacturers, including these well-known A-brands.

Dagrofa is a major player in Denmark

With four supermarket formats: Spar, MENY, MinKoebmand and Let-Koeb, Dagrofa is present in Denmark with 540 stores, having a market share in the retail industry of close to 11% in Denmark. Dagrofa also has considerable wholesale and foodservice business units with 30 Cash & Carry stores.

The group brings into the EMD Retail Group an additional consumer turnover of 2,8 billion Euros.

JesperBjerring , Chief Procurement Officer at Dagrofa, commented on becoming part of the Retail Group: "Joining the EMD Retail Group is a strategic move for Dagrofa. It provides us with access to new insights, cross-border partnerships and robust international brand concepts that will benefit both our customers and our independent retailers in Denmark. The cooperative and value-oriented approach of the EMD Retail Group is in perfect alignment with our long-term goal of being a modern and trustworthy partner for the international A-brand industry."

Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMDalso said: "With Dagrofa from Denmark on board, we can further strengthen our cooperation with the A-brand industry in Scandinavia, just like our already very long history of successful cooperation on Private Label. With Dagrofa and Axfood now we can further expand our strong offering in the highly dynamic Scandinavian market.'

About EMD:

European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest international A-Brand manufacturers.

Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.

The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the following markets:

Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT France: Francap South Korea: Lotte Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT

In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in the Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.



