Woman Critically Injured In Cooking Gas Blast In South Kashmir's Kulgam
The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Wazeera Bano, a resident of Danu Kandi Marg in Kulgam.
Family members told hospital authorities that she caught fire after a leakage of cooking gas at home. She was initially taken to Government Medical College Anantnag and later referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment due to the severity of her injuries.
Doctors at SMHS Hospital described her condition as critical, with extensive burn injuries.
Incidents of accidental gas leaks and resulting fires have been reported from several parts of Kashmir in the past, often leading to severe injuries and fatalities.
Authorities have repeatedly urged households to ensure proper maintenance of gas cylinders and stoves to prevent such tragedies. [KNT]
