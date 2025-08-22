Jammu: ED Raids In Custodian Land 'Grab' Case
At least nine locations in Jammu and one in Udhampur have been raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.
Locations linked to Patwari rank officials named Pranav Dev Singh and Rahul Kai and Naib Tehsildar Akeel Ahmed apart from some others are being covered in a case related to land grabbing and corruption related to Custodian land (belonging to evacuees from Pakistan occupied Kashmir) in Jammu since 2022, they said.
The money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (Central) of Jammu and Kashmir Police.Read Also ED Attaches ₹42 Crore Assets of Indian Held in US Crypto Fraud Anil Ambani Appears Before ED In Bank Loan 'Fraud' Linked PMLA Case
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment