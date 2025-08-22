Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jammu: ED Raids In Custodian Land 'Grab' Case

Jammu: ED Raids In Custodian Land 'Grab' Case


2025-08-22 06:12:39
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted multiple searches in Jammu region against some revenue department officials as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged grabbing of custodian land, official sources said.

At least nine locations in Jammu and one in Udhampur have been raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Locations linked to Patwari rank officials named Pranav Dev Singh and Rahul Kai and Naib Tehsildar Akeel Ahmed apart from some others are being covered in a case related to land grabbing and corruption related to Custodian land (belonging to evacuees from Pakistan occupied Kashmir) in Jammu since 2022, they said.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (Central) of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Read Also ED Attaches ₹42 Crore Assets of Indian Held in US Crypto Fraud Anil Ambani Appears Before ED In Bank Loan 'Fraud' Linked PMLA Case

MENAFN22082025000215011059ID1109962757

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search