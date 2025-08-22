Kishtwar Cloudburst: Army Commander Lauds Forces For Relief Works
The Army commander visited Kishtwar and Rajouri districts on Thursday.
“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited hinterland formations and units at Rajouri and Kishtwar to compliment troops for their resilient action, as also swift and successful execution of HADR efforts during Chishoti cloudburst,” the Northern Command said on X.
A cloudburst struck Chisoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple, on August 14, leaving 65 people dead and 33 missing.
The Army inducted over 300 troops with machines for the search, rescue and relief operation in Chisoti.Read Also DNA Tests, Lookout Notices Issued To Identify 3 Kishtwar Cloudburst Victims Priority Is to Retrieve Bodies, Rehabilitate Survivors: CM
Army engineers on Sunday built a Bailey bridge over the Chisoti nullah, restoring much-needed connectivity to the village and the Machail Mata shrine. The Army has also inducted a couple of all-terrain vehicles as part of efforts to intensify the rescue and relief operation.
The flash floods triggered by the cloudburst left a trail of destruction, flattening a makeshift market and a langar site for the annual Machail Mata yatra, damaging 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre-long bridge, besides over a dozen vehicles.
xxxx
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment