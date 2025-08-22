Kishtwar Cloudburst: Army Commander Lauds Forces For Relief Works

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma has complimented troops for the disaster relief efforts undertaken by them during the Chisoti cloudburst.

The Army commander visited Kishtwar and Rajouri districts on Thursday.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited hinterland formations and units at Rajouri and Kishtwar to compliment troops for their resilient action, as also swift and successful execution of HADR efforts during Chishoti cloudburst,” the Northern Command said on X.

A cloudburst struck Chisoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple, on August 14, leaving 65 people dead and 33 missing.

The Army inducted over 300 troops with machines for the search, rescue and relief operation in Chisoti.

Army engineers on Sunday built a Bailey bridge over the Chisoti nullah, restoring much-needed connectivity to the village and the Machail Mata shrine. The Army has also inducted a couple of all-terrain vehicles as part of efforts to intensify the rescue and relief operation.

The flash floods triggered by the cloudburst left a trail of destruction, flattening a makeshift market and a langar site for the annual Machail Mata yatra, damaging 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre-long bridge, besides over a dozen vehicles.

