Lbank Exchange Has Listed FREEZE (FREEZE)
Since its listing, FREEZE has achieved a top gain of 75% and maintained lossless performance , showcasing strong market reception and community conviction.
Introducing FREEZE: A Philosophy of Stillness in a Volatile Market
FREEZE ($FREEZE) is more than just a meme coin-it is a cultural statement. In an industry defined by volatility and hype cycles, FREEZE encourages users to pause, reflect, and hold. No charts to chase. No "next pump" to predict. Just buy-and freeze.
This project flips the narrative of traditional crypto trading on its head. Where other tokens shout "to the moon," FREEZE calmly echoes "we already froz." It resonates with those who value conviction, calm, and anti-hype alignment.
Tokenomics
FREEZE has a total supply of 10 billion tokens , with its allocations crafted for long-term alignment:
- Initial Liquidity : 9.9% (unlocked)
Marketing : 9.0% (locked for 48 months) Foundation : 9.0% (unlocked)
Reward : 9.0% (locked) Airdrop : 9.0% (locked)
Team : 9.1% (locked) Meme Reserve : 9.0% (locked)
Mystery Wallet : 9.0% (locked) Community Battle Pool : 9.0% (locked)
Nothing Allocation : 9.0% (locked) Influencer Tribute : 9.0% (locked)
The 48-month lock-up for the majority of categories reflects a philosophy of sustained, unhurried growth.
The Frozen Creed: Culture, Not Chaos
FREEZE introduces the Frozen Creed -a pledge to resist FOMO and exit the cycle of emotional trading. The community identifies as "Frozen," proudly holding through the noise. It's a movement that blends meme culture with mindfulness and discipline.
FREEZE stands as a counterpoint to the "Melted"-those who panic-sell and chase fleeting momentum. Instead of riding waves, FREEZE holders embody stillness.
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $5.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
