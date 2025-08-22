In Donetsk Region, HUR Special Forces Halt Enemy Advance And Eliminate Over 90 Invaders
“The Bratstvo unit, operating within the Timur Special Unit of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with fellow soldiers from the RDK [Russian volunteer corsp] , successfully carried out a combat mission to contain enemy forces in the Donetsk region. During assault operations, the unit's fighters eliminated over 90 Russian invaders, and five more were captured by Bratstvo,” the statement reads.
FPV drone and bomber drone operators conducted more than 400 combat sorties, delivering precise strikes to support the ground component of the operation.Read also: UAV Forces strike Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia again
The HUR shared a video featuring striking footage of the unit's combat performance.
“Thanks to the effective actions of the intelligence operatives, logistics for the Defense Forces in their area of responsibility were stabilized, and the enemy was prevented from advancing rapidly toward the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region,” the HUR noted.
During the operation, Ukrainian dfenders also discovered and neutralized several groups of so-called“flag bearers”-Russian servicemen who risked their lives to hang tricolor flags for staged photos in territory not controlled by the enemy, in order to later falsely claim the capture of those settlements.
“All identified 'flag bearers' were either eliminated or captured by the fighters of the Bratstvo unit,” the HUR emphasized.
Photo credit: armyinform
