Zelensky Says Ukraine Has Been Fighting For Independence For 1,276 Days - Longer Than World Expected

"Today is the 1,276th day of full-scale war. Ukraine has been fighting Russia for its independence longer than anyone in the world expected. And this is the result of the patriotism and efficiency of our people. The result of our soldiers, who are heroically fighting for our state and destroying the occupier. And I am grateful to each and every one of our defense and security forces for the strength you give Ukraine, for every result," Zelensky said.

According to him, a strong and developed Ukrainian army is undoubtedly the most reliable security for Ukrainians.

“But we need strong security guarantees from everyone who wants peace. Every day, together with the US, Europe, and all our partners, we are working to ensure security. Ukraine must achieve its goals. And the goals are fair: to protect life, protect independence, and achieve a dignified peace for Ukraine,” Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky stated that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi are working at their level on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees.