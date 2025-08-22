Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Breaks Ground On Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu Railway Line


2025-08-22 06:06:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ Türkiye has broken ground on the Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu railway line with a ceremony, Trend reports.

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, said the line will stretch 224 kilometers and is designed to carry up to 5.5 million passengers and around 15 million tons of cargo annually.

The Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu Railway Project aims to significantly enhance the regional economy and local prosperity by strengthening access to and integration with Turkey's national railway network. Beyond its local and national importance, the project also seeks to reinforce the strategic connection between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and support trade routes extending across Asia.

The railway line, extending from Kars to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region via the Dilucu Border Gate, is expected to boost freight transport capacity along the Middle Corridor and further develop the regional logistics infrastructure.

The project, with a total planned length of 223.6 kilometers, includes:

. 6 stations
. 5 tunnels
. 3 viaducts
. 10 bridges
. 144 underpasses

