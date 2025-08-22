Türkiye Breaks Ground On Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu Railway Line

Türkiye Breaks Ground On Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu Railway Line
Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, said the line will stretch 224 kilometers and is designed to carry up to 5.5 million passengers and around 15 million tons of cargo annually.
The Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu Railway Project aims to
significantly enhance the regional economy and local prosperity by
strengthening access to and integration with Turkey's national
railway network. Beyond its local and national importance, the
project also seeks to reinforce the strategic connection between
Türkiye and Azerbaijan and support trade routes extending across
Asia.
The railway line, extending from Kars to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region via the Dilucu Border Gate, is expected to boost freight transport capacity along the Middle Corridor and further develop the regional logistics infrastructure.
The project, with a total planned length of 223.6 kilometers, includes:
. 6 stations
. 5 tunnels
. 3 viaducts
. 10 bridges
. 144 underpasses
