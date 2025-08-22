403
Kapoor Sales Expands Nationwide Supply Of Premium PC White Granules Including LEXANTM 123R, PC OPAL WHITE, And MILKY WHITE PC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 22 August 2025: Kapoor Sales, a recognized name in high-quality engineering thermoplastics, announces a wider nationwide distribution of polycarbonate milky white granules tailored for industries requiring excellent light diffusion and superior surface finish. The company now offers ready stock of premium grades such as LEXANTM 143R, LEXANTM 243R, and MILKY WHITE PC, fulfilling the demand for aesthetic and durable polycarbonate solutions.
A growing number of manufacturers are turning to PC white for switches to meet industry standards for safety, strength, and visual appeal. Kapoor Sales supports this trend by supplying top-performing materials like PC ROMA WHITE and LEXANTM 123R, known for their high gloss, heat resistance, and dimensional stability.
In the lighting segment, PC white for lighting is gaining attention for its role in achieving efficient light transmission with a consistent appearance. Grades like 243R WHITE, LEXAN PC WHITE, and PC OPAL WHITE are suitable for applications such as LED housings, diffusers, and decorative fixtures. These resins offer high UV stability and clarity while diffusing light effectively.
Top Grades Offered:
PC ROMA WHITE
LEXAN 123R
LEXAN 143R
LEXAN 243R
243R WHITE
MILKY WHITE PC
LEXAN PC WHITE
PC OPAL WHITE
The company also provides a versatile portfolio of pc milky white resins that balance mechanical strength with an appealing white tone. These resins are widely used in electronics, home appliances, and automotive interiors. Kapoor Sales maintains a consistent supply of trusted brands and grades to meet bulk industrial requirements across India.
"We focus on stocking materials that offer reliability and visual appeal for modern industrial design," said a spokesperson at Kapoor Sales. "Whether it's switches, lighting, or appliance parts, our white PC granules ensure consistency, performance, and brand value for manufacturers."
For more information or to request a quote, visit:
About Kapoor Sales Corporation
Kapoor Sales is a leading distributor of engineering plastics and polymer resins based in New Delhi, India. The company specializes in high-performance materials such as polycarbonate, PBT, PC-ABS alloys, and more. With a strong commitment to quality and client satisfaction, Kapoor Sales supplies products to OEMs, molders, and manufacturers across Pan India. Its technical support and timely delivery ensure long-standing customer relationships in the plastics industry.
Address:
J-424, 1st Floor,
Shankar Road,
New Rajinder Nagar,
New Delhi -110060
Phone: 9899074747
