Vortex Celebrates 30 Years Of Innovation In Aquatic Play

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the pioneer of the first Splashpad® and the developer of award-winning innovations, Vortex has delivered 12,000 installations in over 50 countries across five continents. In addition to its projects in prestigious destinations, the company works closely with cities to create inclusive aquatic play spaces where children can interact, develop cognitive and physical skills, and strengthen community bonds. Far more than places to cool off, these installations are true catalysts for healthier, more connected societies.

"Celebrating 30 years is a proud milestone for Vortex," said Stephen Hamelin, Founder and CEO of Vortex. "It's a tribute to the power of innovation, purpose, and people. What started as a way to bring joy to underused parks with our Splashpad® has grown into a global movement, transforming how communities connect, play, and thrive in public spaces. As we look to the future, we will continue to create inclusive water experiences that spark wonder, foster connection, and enrich public life for generations to come."

The celebratory event took place this week at the company's headquarters in Montreal, in the presence of Tim Thomas, mayor of Pointe-Claire. World-renowned Michael Suk, MD, JD, MPH, MBA-Chair of the Musculoskeletal Institute at Geisinger Health System and Chair of the Board of Trustees for the American Medical Association-was also in attendance. Dr. Suk has partnered with Vortex for more than a decade through the Health and Play Consortium, a national initiative promoting the role of play in public health.

From Local Start-Up to Global Industry Leader

Vortex now employs nearly 250 people and operates regional offices in the United States, Spain, and the Netherlands, with a strong global distribution network. In 2024, the company expanded its European operations with the acquisition of Dutch-based Watergames & More, doubling its regional revenue within a year and expanding its local manufacturing and service capabilities.

In 2025, Vortex inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Plattsburgh, New York, further strengthening its operations and responsiveness in the region. Production at the site is set to begin in 2026. "For the first 25 years, our focus was solely on exporting from Canada. Today, we're evolving into a true multinational by establishing local footprints in strategic regions like Europe and the United States," added Hamelin. Looking ahead, the company plans to deepen its presence in Europe and explore strategic expansion into markets such as the Middle East.

Sustainability at the Forefront of the Vision

As a leader in the aquatic play industry, Vortex sets high standards for environmental, social, and governance practices (ESG). From day one, the company's dedication to sustainability has grown, allowing it to responsibly manage water resources. By combining advanced water controller technology with tailored water management solutions that comply with local environmental regulations, Vortex provides solutions that deliver maximum value without compromising the future. Many Vortex systems recycle 100% of water used, while others reuse water for irrigation or return it to the local water table.

As many cities aim to mitigate urban heat islands, promote sustainability and enhance the well-being of their populations, Vortex continues to lead by example, developing solutions that are good for future generations.

About Vortex

Thirty years ago, Vortex revolutionized public recreation with the introduction of the Splashpad®, transforming underused parks into vibrant community hubs. What began as a new way to play quickly became a global movement: spaces once overlooked came alive with laughter, movement, and connection. Today, with nearly 12,000 installations across 50 countries, Vortex continues to bring the magic of water play in premier locations such as New York City, Barcelona, Miami, Montreal, Chicago, Paris and Dubai.

Headquartered in Montreal, with regional offices in the U.S., Spain, and the Netherlands, and a robust global network, Vortex employs 250 people united by a shared mission: to innovate water play. From cost-effective solutions to cutting-edge designs like Water JourneyTM and the award-winning Dream TunnelTM, Vortex is driven to make Splashpads more accessible, sustainable, and inspiring-for everyone, everywhere.

