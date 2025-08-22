THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY ANNOUNCES FILING OF OTCQB APPLICATION

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC: WTER -- hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt, today announced the filing of its application for uplisting to the OTCQB market tier.

Upon completion of the Company's PCAOB Audit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, the Company submitted its application to obtain OTCQB listing with OTC Markets. The Company's application is subject to a thorough review process by OTC Markets and if approved, the Company will file the appropriate documentation for a Form 15c2-11 review.

Specifically, regarding our OTCQB uplisting application and Form 15c2-11 process, investors should note that:

- OTC Markets' review process may require additional information or clarifications

- No assurance can be given regarding the timing or success of the uplisting approval

- Even if approved, actual benefits may differ from those anticipated

- Market maker participation remains subject to individual firms' discretion

- Enhanced liquidity and trading benefits cannot be guaranteed

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

