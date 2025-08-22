Middle East & Africa Healthcare Statistics Databook 2025: 300+ Kpis Covering Detailed Statistics On Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public And Private Spending, And Medical Staff
Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2025: 300+ KPIs Covering Detailed Statistics on Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public and Private Spending, Medical Staff - 4 Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive Middle East & Africa report on healthcare sector offers a range of statistics covering an in-depth data-centric analysis of the entire healthcare ecosystem. It covers a range of modules from demographic data to healthcare spending. It provides insights into medical staffing, patient statistics, healthcare facilities, and healthcare spending patterns across 4 key countries in Middle East & Africa region.
This report serves as a critical data tool for anyone involved in healthcare planning, investment, or policy development, providing the necessary data and insights to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape.
Key Market Segments:
- Patient Statistics: Includes over 80 KPIs detailing patient statistics by disease, hospital type, and admission categories, along with gender-specific disease data. Medical Staff: Provides over 100 KPIs on medical staffing, categorized by profession, qualifications, demographic attributes, and practice settings. Healthcare Facilities: Covers over 65 KPIs on healthcare facilities, classified by ownership, specialty, and more. Facilities include hospitals, diagnostic centers, and rehabilitation centers. Healthcare Spending: Over 32 KPIs analyzing public and private healthcare spending across various segments like hospital care and clinical services, with demographic breakdowns. Pharmacies: Comprises over 30 KPIs detailing pharmacy distribution and sales patterns, segregated by location, ownership, and end-user markets. Population Trends & Statistics: More than 12 KPIs offering insights into demographic shifts and their implications for healthcare demand, including life expectancy and macroeconomic patterns.
Country Reports Included:
- Israel Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2024 South Africa Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2024 Saudi Arabia Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2024 Turkey Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2024
Report Scope
This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the healthcare landscape, including demographic data, healthcare resources, and spending patterns. It is intended to inform stakeholders about the current state of healthcare infrastructure, personnel distribution, and financial aspects to guide policy-making, resource allocation, and strategic planning.
Medical Staff: 100 KPIs
- Physicians Number of physicians and their distribution per 100,000 populations. Number of physicians categorized by qualification (general practitioner, specialist, and other). Number of Specialists categorized by field (e.g. General Medicine, Surgical, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Anaesthetics, Psychiatry, Dentists,
Paediatric, Emergency Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Radiology, Pathology, Clinical oncology)
- By consultation types (in-person, remote). Distribution by location, gender, and age. Average wage index by profession.
Nurses
- Number of nurses and their distribution per 100,000 populations. Distribution by qualification, gender, age, and working position.
Allied Healthcare Professionals
- Number of AHP's and their distribution per 100,000 populations. Distribution of radiographers, paramedics, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and dietitians.
Pharmacists
- Number of pharmacists and their distribution per 100,000 populations. Categorization by practice setting (clinical, retail, hospital, pharmacy technicians). Technical and Administrative Staff
Patient Statistics: 80 KPIs
- Number of patients Distribution by admission (in-patient, out-patient) Distribution by hospital (pubic, private) Distribution by disease type.
Healthcare Facilities: 65 KPIs
- Number and types of hospitals, including ownership, specialty, location, and bed count. Number of hospitals per 10000 population Number of diagnostic centers categorized by ownership, services offered, location, and business model. Number of rehabilitation centers categorized by ownership, location, and business model.
Healthcare Spending: 32 KPIs
- Spending patterns by individual and government sources. Spending by key segments (hospital care, physician and clinical services, prescription drugs and home care) By payment sources including insurance, out-of-pocket, government and credit. Spending patterns by gender and age.
Pharmacies: 30 KPIs
- Number of pharmacies and annual prescription revenues Distribution by location (urban and rural) Distribution by city tiers (Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3) Distribution by ownership By end-user demographics By sales metrics (daily doses per 1,000 per day)
Demographic Information: 12 KPIs
- Total population and population distribution by age. Life expectancy and mortality rate. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) related to healthcare.
For more information about this report visit
