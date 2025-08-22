Carbon Fibers To Graphene: A Deep Dive Into Advanced Carbon Materials Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Carbon Materials offer significant market opportunities in aerospace, electronics, and medical sectors due to their lightweight and high-strength properties. Key types include carbon fibers and graphene, with demand spread across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Their broad application ensures robust growth prospects.

Advanced Carbon Materials are a specialized class of materials utilized in engineering and scientific innovations due to their exceptional chemical, physical and electrical characteristics. Major types of the same comprise carbon fibers, carbon foams, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), fullerenes and graphene.

Due to their distinctive and fundamental characteristics, Advanced Carbon Materials are regarded as the backbone of scientific revolution of the 21st century. They are widely used in various end-use applications, such as aerospace, sporting goods, medical, civil engineering, electronics, biosensors, marine, seismic retrofitting and water & waste management where low weight, high tensile strength, durability, impact absorption, resistance and stiffness are indispensable properties to have.

This world market compendium analyzes the market for Advanced Carbon Materials at high level by type, end-use application and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.

This report provides the estimates and forecast for the global Advanced Carbon Materials market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.



Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET SEGMENTATION



Type

End-Use Application Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM



Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Type Market Demand by End-Use Application

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM



North America

North American Market Demand by Geographic Region

North American Market Demand by Type

North American Market Demand by End-Use Application

Europe

European Market Demand by Geographic Region

European Market Demand by Type

European Market Demand by End-Use Application

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Type

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by End-Use Application

Rest of World

Rest of World Market Demand by Geographic Region

Rest of World Market Demand by Type Rest of World Market Demand by End-Use Application

4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS



Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene Power a New Era: Transforming the Future of Energy Storage Batteries

China's Aggressive Carbon Fiber Expansion: Global Market Implications

Burgeoning Opportunities for Carbon Fibers in High-pressure Gas Storage Vessels

Unique Properties and Multiple Potential Applications Driving Demand for Fullerenes

Copper Nanowires Coated with Graphene Enhance Flexible Electronics

Carbon Nanotubes Revolutionizing the Medical Industry

Fullerenes Offer Exciting Potential in Various Medical Applications

Magnetized Graphene Offers Potential to Increase Data Storage Capacity to Unimaginable Levels

Graphene to be Instrumental in Advancing Spintronics

Graphene Oxide-Based Hybrid Nanopolymers Enhance Bearing Performance Carbon Nanotubes Flying High in the Aerospace Industry

5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS

6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Companies Featured



Ad-Nano Technologies Private Limited

Advanced Graphene Products Sp. z o.o.

American Elements Corp.

Applied Graphene Materials plc

Arkema Group

BESTGRAPHENE Co.,Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Canatu Oy

CFOAM LLC

CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc.

Chengdu Zhongke Times Nano Energy Tech Co., Ltd

Directa Plus S.p.A.

DowAksa

ERG Aerospace

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Frontier Carbon Co., Ltd.

General Graphene Corporation

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

Guangdong Dowstone Technology Co., Ltd.

Haydale Graphene Industries Plc

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Hyosung Advanced Materials

JEIO Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd.

Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd.

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (KKPC)

Kureha Corporation

Levidian Nanosystems Limited

LG Chem

Meijo Nano Carbon Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Molecular Rebar Design, LLC (MRD)

Nano-C

Nanocyl SA

Nanografi Nanotechnology Inc.

NanoXplore

NAWA Technologies

Newtech Group Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd.

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

OCSiAl

Resonac Holdings Corp

SES Research Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Shandong Dazhan Nano Materials Co., Ltd.

Syensqo SA

Talga Group Ltd

Teijin Limited

The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd

Toray Industries, Inc.

Ultramet

Versarien? plc

Vorbeck Materials Corp.

William Blythe Limited (GOgraphene)

Zeon Corporation Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

