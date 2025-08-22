Statement Regarding The Proposed Issue Of A Prospectus
|Amount to be raised under each Offer
|Over-allotment facility
|Albion Crown VCT PLC
|£20.0 million
|£10.0 million
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|£20.0 million
|£10.0 million
|Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
|£20.0 million
|£10.0 million
Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies at the relevant time.
Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in October 2025 on the Albion Capital Group LLP website ( ) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism ). Application for shares under the Offers are expected to open in November 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
22 August 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
