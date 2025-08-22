Statement Regarding The Proposed Issue Of A Prospectus
|Amount to be raised under each Offer
|Over-allotment facility
|Albion Crown VCT PLC
|£20.0 million
|£10.0 million
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|£20.0 million
|£10.0 million
|Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
|£20.0 million
|£10.0 million
Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies at the relevant time.
Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in October 2025 on the Albion Capital Group LLP website ( ) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism ). Application for shares under the Offers are expected to open in November 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
22 August 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment