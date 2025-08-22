RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
United States (toll-free):
|
+1-888-317-6003
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-6061
|
Hong Kong, China (toll-free):
|
+800-963-976
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
+852-5808-1995
|
Mainland China:
|
400-120-6115
|
Participant Code:
|
3841228
Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 29, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
2624638
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX ) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.
For more information, please visit: .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step up in business acquisitions, and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP income from operations represents net income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step up in business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
For more information, please contact:
In China:
RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Capital Markets
Sam Tsang
Email: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]
|
[1] Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
|
[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
|
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(All amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5,593,492
|
3,858,010
|
538,557
|
Restricted cash
|
50,867
|
101,346
|
14,147
|
Short-term bank deposits, net
|
2,179,886
|
2,148,125
|
299,867
|
Receivables from online payment platforms
|
4,722
|
8,826
|
1,232
|
Short-term investments
|
719,755
|
1,407,025
|
196,413
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
78,484
|
236,247
|
32,979
|
Inventories
|
142,552
|
227,857
|
31,808
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
346,132
|
161,966
|
22,610
|
Prepayments and other current assets, net
|
185,091
|
216,011
|
30,154
|
Total current assets
|
9,300,981
|
8,365,413
|
1,167,767
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net
|
50,787
|
171,954
|
24,004
|
Intangible assets, net
|
52,796
|
244,731
|
34,163
|
Long-term investments, net
|
8,000
|
8,330
|
1,163
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
38,067
|
41,588
|
5,805
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
24,110
|
56,634
|
7,906
|
Long-term bank deposits, net
|
727,448
|
620,388
|
86,603
|
Long-term investment securities, net
|
6,599,365
|
7,389,444
|
1,031,527
|
Goodwill
|
59,581
|
572,041
|
79,854
|
Other non-current assets, net
|
9,914
|
15,724
|
2,195
|
Total non-current assets
|
7,570,068
|
9,120,834
|
1,273,220
|
Total assets
|
16,871,049
|
17,486,247
|
2,440,987
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts and notes payable
|
458,538
|
357,038
|
49,841
|
Contract liabilities
|
10,610
|
94,075
|
13,132
|
Salary and welfare benefits payable
|
73,740
|
52,178
|
7,284
|
Taxes payable
|
126,154
|
191,073
|
26,673
|
Short-term loan
|
40,000
|
104,114
|
14,534
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
108,816
|
150,527
|
21,012
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
27,401
|
30,045
|
4,194
|
Dividend payable
|
1,144
|
-
|
-
|
Lease liabilities - current portion
|
11,447
|
22,647
|
3,161
|
Total current liabilities
|
857,850
|
1,001,697
|
139,831
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
16,196
|
123,092
|
17,183
|
Lease liabilities - non-current portion
|
7,050
|
31,289
|
4,368
|
Other non-current liability
|
-
|
90,759
|
12,670
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
23,246
|
245,140
|
34,221
|
Total liabilities
|
881,096
|
1,246,837
|
174,052
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity
|
15,988,216
|
16,151,718
|
2,254,692
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
1,737
|
87,692
|
12,243
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
15,989,953
|
16,239,410
|
2,266,935
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
16,871,049
|
17,486,247
|
2,440,987
|
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
June 30
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
627,176
|
808,300
|
879,952
|
122,836
|
|
1,178,799
|
1,688,252
|
235,671
|
Cost of revenues
|
(400,712)
|
(477,526)
|
(552,037)
|
(77,061)
|
|
(728,322)
|
(1,029,563)
|
(143,721)
|
Excise tax on products
|
(68,602)
|
(99,823)
|
(85,835)
|
(11,982)
|
|
(149,842)
|
(185,658)
|
(25,917)
|
Gross profit
|
157,862
|
230,951
|
242,080
|
33,793
|
|
300,635
|
473,031
|
66,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
(62,235)
|
(58,989)
|
(84,649)
|
(11,817)
|
|
(115,122)
|
(143,638)
|
(20,051)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(128,997)
|
(67,468)
|
(88,406)
|
(12,341)
|
|
(238,951)
|
(155,874)
|
(21,759)
|
Research and development expenses
|
40
|
(27,055)
|
(30,067)
|
(4,197)
|
|
(31,500)
|
(57,122)
|
(7,974)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(191,192)
|
(153,512)
|
(203,122)
|
(28,355)
|
|
(385,573)
|
(356,634)
|
(49,784)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/income from operations
|
(33,330)
|
77,439
|
38,958
|
5,438
|
|
(84,938)
|
116,397
|
16,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
154,207
|
135,953
|
142,851
|
19,941
|
|
313,065
|
278,804
|
38,920
|
Investment income
|
12,718
|
8,386
|
24,832
|
3,466
|
|
25,494
|
33,218
|
4,637
|
Others, net
|
22,739
|
29,143
|
40,324
|
5,629
|
|
51,682
|
69,467
|
9,697
|
Income before income tax
|
156,334
|
250,921
|
246,965
|
34,474
|
|
305,303
|
497,886
|
69,503
|
Income tax expense
|
(21,389)
|
(28,181)
|
(28,470)
|
(3,974)
|
|
(37,733)
|
(56,651)
|
(7,908)
|
Net income
|
134,945
|
222,740
|
218,495
|
30,500
|
|
267,570
|
441,235
|
61,595
|
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
2,631
|
700
|
1,378
|
192
|
|
3,348
|
2,078
|
290
|
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
|
132,314
|
222,040
|
217,117
|
30,308
|
|
264,222
|
439,157
|
61,305
|
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
44,174
|
(15,671)
|
(26,510)
|
(3,701)
|
|
56,880
|
(42,181)
|
(5,888)
|
Unrealized income on long-term investment securities
|
705
|
2,067
|
698
|
97
|
|
692
|
2,765
|
386
|
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
44,879
|
(13,604)
|
(25,812)
|
(3,604)
|
|
57,572
|
(39,416)
|
(5,502)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
179,824
|
209,136
|
192,683
|
26,896
|
|
325,142
|
401,819
|
56,093
|
Less: total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to
|
2,618
|
636
|
632
|
88
|
|
3,348
|
1,268
|
177
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
|
177,206
|
208,500
|
192,051
|
26,808
|
|
321,794
|
400,551
|
55,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per ordinary share/ADS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
0.108
|
0.181
|
0.178
|
0.025
|
|
0.213
|
0.359
|
0.050
|
Diluted
|
0.103
|
0.170
|
0.166
|
0.023
|
|
0.205
|
0.335
|
0.047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
1,228,869,526
|
1,226,330,482
|
1,221,705,674
|
1,221,705,674
|
|
1,239,093,583
|
1,224,005,302
|
1,224,005,302
|
Diluted
|
1,284,388,803
|
1,308,811,866
|
1,309,486,924
|
1,309,486,924
|
|
1,290,853,297
|
1,309,617,920
|
1,309,617,920
|
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
( As adjusted) (a)
|
( As adjusted) (a)
|
|
|
|
( As adjusted) (a)
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(Loss)/income from operations
|
(33,330)
|
77,439
|
38,958
|
5,438
|
|
(84,938)
|
116,397
|
16,249
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
9,172
|
3,310
|
13,262
|
1,851
|
|
13,775
|
16,572
|
2,313
|
General and administrative expenses
|
93,026
|
24,271
|
38,368
|
5,356
|
|
159,440
|
62,639
|
8,744
|
Research and development expenses
|
(24,074)
|
745
|
7,188
|
1,003
|
|
(20,193)
|
7,933
|
1,107
|
Amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
-
|
-
|
13,347
|
1,863
|
|
-
|
13,347
|
1,863
|
Selling expenses
|
2,103
|
2,003
|
4,881
|
681
|
|
4,263
|
6,884
|
961
|
General and administrative expenses
|
30
|
28
|
167
|
23
|
|
60
|
195
|
27
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
46,927
|
107,796
|
116,171
|
16,215
|
|
72,407
|
223,967
|
31,264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
134,945
|
222,740
|
218,495
|
30,500
|
|
267,570
|
441,235
|
61,595
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses
|
78,124
|
28,326
|
58,818
|
8,210
|
|
153,022
|
87,144
|
12,164
|
Amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step
|
2,133
|
2,031
|
18,395
|
2,567
|
|
4,323
|
20,426
|
2,851
|
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|
(446)
|
(425)
|
(4,513)
|
(630)
|
|
(904)
|
(4,938)
|
(689)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
214,756
|
252,672
|
291,195
|
40,647
|
|
424,011
|
543,867
|
75,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
|
132,314
|
222,040
|
217,117
|
30,308
|
|
264,222
|
439,157
|
61,305
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses
|
78,124
|
28,326
|
58,818
|
8,210
|
|
153,022
|
87,144
|
12,164
|
Amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step
|
2,133
|
2,031
|
13,002
|
1,815
|
|
4,323
|
15,033
|
2,099
|
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(b)
|
(446)
|
(425)
|
(3,164)
|
(442)
|
|
(904)
|
(3,589)
|
(501)
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
|
212,125
|
251,972
|
285,773
|
39,891
|
|
420,663
|
537,745
|
75,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
0.173
|
0.205
|
0.234
|
0.033
|
|
0.339
|
0.439
|
0.061
|
- Diluted
|
0.165
|
0.193
|
0.218
|
0.030
|
|
0.326
|
0.411
|
0.057
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
1,228,869,526
|
1,226,330,482
|
1,221,705,674
|
1,221,705,674
|
|
1,239,093,583
|
1,224,005,302
|
1,224,005,302
|
- Diluted
|
1,284,388,803
|
1,308,811,866
|
1,309,486,924
|
1,309,486,924
|
|
1,290,853,297
|
1,309,617,920
|
1,309,617,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note (a): The Company completed the acquisition of the acquired company on May 31, 2025, which was accounted for as a business combination. Beginning in Q2 2025, the Company included the amortization and
|
Note (b): The amortization and depreciation expense and related tax effect attributable to noncontrolling interests has been excluded from the presentation in the reconciliation items for GAAP and Non-GAAP
|
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(All amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
196,764
|
207,165
|
229,616
|
32,053
|
|
200,784
|
436,781
|
60,972
|
Net cash generated/(used in) from investing
|
557,132
|
(987,166)
|
(816,501)
|
(113,979)
|
|
977,797
|
(1,803,667)
|
(251,782)
|
Net cash generated/(used in) from financing
|
-
|
14,435
|
(326,948)
|
(45,640)
|
|
(472,885)
|
(312,513)
|
(43,625)
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,
|
10,032
|
(8,040)
|
2,436
|
339
|
|
12,935
|
(5,604)
|
(783)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and
|
763,928
|
(773,606)
|
(911,397)
|
(127,227)
|
|
718,631
|
(1,685,003)
|
(235,218)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
|
2,374,761
|
5,644,359
|
4,870,753
|
679,931
|
|
2,420,058
|
5,644,359
|
787,922
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
|
3,138,689
|
4,870,753
|
3,959,356
|
552,704
|
|
3,138,689
|
3,959,356
|
552,704
