Yami Gautam Enjoys A Cup Of“Chai” In Leh With Her Father
The post which quickly garnered thousands of likes, highlights Yami's love for travel and simple joys like sharing tea with her father. Yami, who began her career as a model, made her acting debut on television as the lead role in Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam.
She transitioned to Bollywood with her first screen appearance in Vicky Donor, which established her as a promising actor. Since then, she has been a part of several notable films like Kaabil, Bala, and A Thursday.
Her performance in the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike further cemented her reputation as a bank star. On the personal front, Yami is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, known for directing Uri. Their wedding was a low affair and complete intimate with only family and close friends in attendance.
The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May 2024. Aditya and Yami are one of the most classy and graceful couples of Bollywood and are extremely down to earth.
With Yami's career spanning television, critically acclaimed films, and mainstream hits, Yami Gautam continues to remain one of the most hostile actors in the industry while balancing her personal and professional life peacefully.
The actress originally belongs to Himachal Pradesh but was born in Bilaspur and raised in Chandigarh. She came to Mumbai to fulfill her dream of making it big in the world of entertainment.
