International Media Delegation Explores Cultural Heritage In Quzhou
On Aug. 6, a delegation of nearly 70 journalists from countries including South Korea, Spain, Bulgaria, and Iceland visited Kecheng district of Quzhou, immersing themselves in the city's rich cultural heritage and dynamic development.
The group toured the Quzhou Confucian Temple, where they learned about the preservation and promotion of Southern Confucian culture and experienced its profound atmosphere. Merna Al Nasser, a CGTN journalist, said that she gained a deeper understanding of Confucian culture and found similarities with traditions in her own county. She added that more young people should explore it.
At the Doolittle Raid Rescue Memorial Museum, the visitors learned how Quzhou residents braved hardships to rescue U.S. airmen in 1942, and were deeply moved by the enduring friendship forged between the Chinese and American people during World War II.
The group also visited Shuitingmen, a historical and cultural site that blends traditional architecture and modern life. Bulgarian camerawoman Zhaklin Zlatkova Zlatanova said she captured videos of live performances to share with her friends.
