Environmental Justice Foundation Welcomes Historic Assent To Ghana's Fisheries And Aquaculture Bill

The Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) today celebrates a landmark moment for Ghana's fisheries: the President has given his full assent to the Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, without amendments. This bold act of leadership will help to build effective protection for Ghana's small-scale fishers, strengthen food security, and lay the foundation for marine ecosystems to recover.

CAPE COAST, Ghana, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By signing the Bill into law exactly as passed by Parliament, the President has shown a clear commitment to safeguarding the livelihoods of over 200,000 small-scale fishers and the millions of Ghanaians who depend on fish as a vital source of food and income, says EJF.

The Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill introduces critical reforms, including the long-awaited expansion of Ghana's Inshore Exclusive Zone (IEZ) from 6 to 12 nautical miles. Reserved for artisanal fishers, this extended area will shield them from destructive industrial trawlers that have too often encroached illegally, killed fishers in collisions, destroyed their nets, and depleted fish populations.

Hon. Emelia Arthur, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, has been instrumental in ensuring this victory for Ghana's oceans and people. Her strong leadership and unwavering commitment to equitable and sustainable fisheries have been pivotal in achieving a law that puts the welfare of Ghana's coastal communities at its heart, says EJF.

This new law also represents a significant step toward lifting the European Union's 'yellow card' trade warning against Ghana, according to the NGO. By enshrining stronger measures to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and enhancing fisheries transparency, the Bill gives regulators and enforcement agencies the tools they need to act decisively against law-breaking vessels. With these new powers, Ghana can demonstrate to international partners that it is serious about reforming fisheries management and protecting the nation's marine resources.

Steve Trent, CEO and Founder of EJF, said:“This new law marks a turning point for Ghana's fisheries and coastal communities. The President's assent to the Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill sends a clear signal of leadership, vision, and commitment to the millions of people who rely on a healthy ocean. By supporting small-scale fishers, safeguarding food security, and tackling illegal industrial fishing head-on, Ghana has set a course for a sustainable and equitable future. We commend the President, Minister Arthur and Ghana's parliament for this bold step forward.”

The Bill was passed at a critical time: more than 90% of artisanal fishers report declining catches, while populations of small pelagic species such as sardinella have almost entirely collapsed in a matter of years. Without urgent action, Ghana risked losing not only a vital food source but also a cornerstone of national culture and livelihoods.

EJF emphasises, however, that the focus must now shift to implementation. Laws cannot deliver change without consistent and robust enforcement. With effective monitoring, transparent governance, and strong penalties for illegal operators, the Bill can deliver on its promise of rebuilding Ghana's fisheries and protecting ocean ecosystems for generations to come.

