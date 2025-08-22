Raising The Bar Once Again: Timothy Verhaeghe Honored As One Of The Top Family Lawyers By Threebestrated® For 2025

Timothy Verhaeghe

- TimothyEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When married life is not going well or families face emotionally charged situations, it requires not only sound legal knowledge but also compassionate and understanding support. Standing at the intersection of professionalism and empathy, Timothy has emerged as a trusted family lawyer for people across Alberta. Known for his diligence, in-depth knowledge, compassion and human-centered approach, he continues to guide his clients through some of life's most complex situations. His exceptional work has earned him the 2025 ThreeBestRatedAward, which accentuates his status as one of Edmonton's top family lawyers.Timothy shared his happiness, saying,“I'm deeply grateful for this honor. I share it with my clients who trusted me to fight for their rights and my colleagues who stood by me. It's not just an accolade, but also a call to keep striving, keep learning, and keep serving.”Reason behind the success of Timothy VerhaeghePracticing since 2004, Timothy has built a strong reputation in Family Law, Real Estate, and Wills & Estates, while previously contributing his expertise in areas such as Criminal Defence, Civil Litigation, and Employment Law. Over the years, his practice has evolved with one clear focus - delivering sound, sensitive, and practical legal advice tailored to each client's unique circumstances.Collaborative Approach as a Top PriorityTimothy sets himself apart with his collaborative approach to family law. As a registered Collaborative Family Lawyer and a member of both the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP) and the Collaborative Divorce Alberta Association, Timothy provides families with an alternative to the traditional court system, which encourages resolution without litigation. He, however, understands that each case is unique and that collaboration may not always be the best path forward. Timothy's main goal is resolving conflicts. He adopts the collaborative approach for clients who choose the boardroom over the courtroom and fights rigorously for others when courtroom advocacy is required.Timothy has hands-on experience in all levels of court in Alberta, including the Alberta Court of Justice, the Court of King's Bench, and the Alberta Court of Appeal. His experience spans case management, mediation, JDRs (Judicial Dispute Resolutions), Chambers & Special Chambers applications, Inter-Jurisdictional Support Orders (ISO), and trials and appeals, making him a trusted advocate in both negotiation rooms and courtrooms.Beyond his legal career, Timothy holds a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management and is a graduate of NAIT Forestry. His deep commitment to community is reflected in his two terms on the Athabasca Town Council, his involvement with Athabasca University, where he was awarded the Order of Athabasca University, and his contributions to legal education through LESA seminars.About Verhaeghe Law OfficeVerhaeghe Law Office is a leading family-run, full-service law firm that has offices in Edmonton, Whitecourt, and Athabasca. Founded in the 1940s, the team has been providing Albertans with reliable legal guidance and support. Their lawyers are known for their responsiveness, accessibility and commitment to treating clients like family.Currently, Timothy practices at Verhaeghe Law Office. While Timothy's main office is based in Edmonton, he regularly visits Whitecourt every other Thursday and Athabasca on an appointment basis. To book a consultation with Timothy and his team, visit freedomlaw .

