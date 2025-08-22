403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lytus Technologies Reports INR 201 Crore Revenue And Strong Cash Flow In Fiscal Year 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 21, 2025 – Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (OTCQB: LYTHF) today announced robust financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The company achieved double-digit growth in profits, bolstered by disciplined cost control, improved operating leverage, and continued expansion across its HealthTech, streaming, and platform offerings.
Fiscal Year 2025 Key Highlights:
Operating revenue rose by 8% Year-over-Year to Rs. 201 Crore ($23.1 million), driven by a 14.67% growth in customer base and an increase in the average revenue per user (ARPU) received.
Profit after tax (“PAT”) increased by 27% Year-over-Year to Rs. 7.2 Crore ($829,412) (up from Rs. 5.68 Crore ($653,174)), supported by a 20% rise in profit before tax and a 77% reduction in finance costs.
Gross profit increased by 34% from the fiscal year ended 2024 to Rs. 53.6 Crore ($6.17 million), as operational leverage improved and the cost of revenue remained stable.
Strong balance sheet and cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities grew to Rs. 18.8 Crore ($2.16 million) compared to the fiscal year ended 2024, while total cash and cash equivalents rose to Rs. 40.6 Crore ($4.67 million) compared to the fiscal year ended 2024.
Total assets increased by 28% to Rs. 348 Crore ($40 million), indicating continued investment and business expansion
Subscriber Growth: Customer base increased to 934,675, up 14.67% Year-over-Year, supported by enhanced digital outreach and bundled offerings.
Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies, stated,“This fiscal year was transformative. Our performance reflects strong fundamentals, disciplined execution, and increasing market trust. With strategic capital backing, a growing customer base, and investments in AI and healthcare infrastructure, we are poised to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders.” Shreyas Shah, CFO of Lytus Technologies, added,“We maintained cost discipline throughout the fiscal year, which supported margin stability. Cash flow remained strong, and we continued our practice of balanced capital allocation.”
Lytus maintains its outlook for strong revenue and PAT growth for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, supported by continued momentum in platform services, expansion of HealthTech and streaming operations, and inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions.
About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (OTCQB: LYHF) is a platform services company driving innovation in digital streaming, HealthTech, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity. Operating across India and international markets, Lytus serves a base of over 4 million active users. Focused on delivering next-generation solutions that address critical needs in healthcare and digital infrastructure, Lytus is committed to transforming lives and industries through technology.
Fiscal Year 2025 Key Highlights:
Operating revenue rose by 8% Year-over-Year to Rs. 201 Crore ($23.1 million), driven by a 14.67% growth in customer base and an increase in the average revenue per user (ARPU) received.
Profit after tax (“PAT”) increased by 27% Year-over-Year to Rs. 7.2 Crore ($829,412) (up from Rs. 5.68 Crore ($653,174)), supported by a 20% rise in profit before tax and a 77% reduction in finance costs.
Gross profit increased by 34% from the fiscal year ended 2024 to Rs. 53.6 Crore ($6.17 million), as operational leverage improved and the cost of revenue remained stable.
Strong balance sheet and cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities grew to Rs. 18.8 Crore ($2.16 million) compared to the fiscal year ended 2024, while total cash and cash equivalents rose to Rs. 40.6 Crore ($4.67 million) compared to the fiscal year ended 2024.
Total assets increased by 28% to Rs. 348 Crore ($40 million), indicating continued investment and business expansion
Subscriber Growth: Customer base increased to 934,675, up 14.67% Year-over-Year, supported by enhanced digital outreach and bundled offerings.
Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies, stated,“This fiscal year was transformative. Our performance reflects strong fundamentals, disciplined execution, and increasing market trust. With strategic capital backing, a growing customer base, and investments in AI and healthcare infrastructure, we are poised to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders.” Shreyas Shah, CFO of Lytus Technologies, added,“We maintained cost discipline throughout the fiscal year, which supported margin stability. Cash flow remained strong, and we continued our practice of balanced capital allocation.”
Lytus maintains its outlook for strong revenue and PAT growth for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, supported by continued momentum in platform services, expansion of HealthTech and streaming operations, and inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions.
About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (OTCQB: LYHF) is a platform services company driving innovation in digital streaming, HealthTech, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity. Operating across India and international markets, Lytus serves a base of over 4 million active users. Focused on delivering next-generation solutions that address critical needs in healthcare and digital infrastructure, Lytus is committed to transforming lives and industries through technology.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment