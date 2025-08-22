Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Qatar Explore New Opportunities For Partnership

Uzbekistan, Qatar Explore New Opportunities For Partnership


2025-08-22 05:10:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 22. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Baxtiyor Saidov was received by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, Trend reports via the Uzbek FM's official social media.

During the talks, Saidov conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed expanding Uzbekistan-Qatar cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, education, and cultural exchange. Special focus was placed on unlocking new opportunities that directly benefit the peoples of both countries.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to building a future-oriented partnership based on trust, mutual respect, and genuine friendship. Saidov underlined that Uzbekistan values Qatar as a reliable and long-term partner, expressing confidence that today's dialogue will translate into concrete initiatives to further strengthen bilateral ties.

MENAFN22082025000187011040ID1109962526

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search