Türkiye's Prosecutors Emphasize Importance Of Knowledge Exchange With Azerbaijan

Türkiye's Prosecutors Emphasize Importance Of Knowledge Exchange With Azerbaijan
According to him, principles such as the rule of law, the guarantee of fundamental rights and freedoms, and the separation of powers form the basis of modern constitutions.
"I congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The 30th anniversary of the Constitution, which is an institutional guarantee of the Azerbaijani people's struggle for freedom and independence, is a significant and proud event not only for Azerbaijan, but also for us as friendly and brotherly countries.
As the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Türkiye, we attach great importance to the exchange of knowledge and experience with the judicial authorities of friendly countries, especially Azerbaijan. Our common legal culture, similar constitutional approaches, and mutual trust create the basis for further strengthening this cooperation."
The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is holding an international conference in Lachin on the theme “National Leader Heydar Aliyev – Author of the Constitution of Independent Azerbaijan.” The conference is attended by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Executive Secretary of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS Member States Yuri Jdanov and his deputy Abdurakhmon Khotambekov, Prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Türkiye Ahmet Gökay Aktas and Mustafa Yakar, as well as Prosecutor of the International Cooperation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Georgia Temur Tsindeliiani and other guests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment