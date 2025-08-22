Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan Agree On Comprehensive Cooperation Plan For 2025-2027

Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan Agree On Comprehensive Cooperation Plan For 2025-2027


2025-08-22 05:09:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 22 . Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have signed a decision of the Supreme Interstate Council approving a comprehensive cooperation plan between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for 2025-2027, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president's administration.

As part of Tokayev's official visit to Kyrgyzstan today, a series of bilateral documents were signed to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements include:

- A Joint Statement by the heads of state.

- Decisions of the Supreme Interstate Council on political, trade and economic, investment, water and energy, transit and transport, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

- A roadmap to increase bilateral trade turnover to 2030.

- A memorandum of understanding between the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Almaty Regional Akimat on the construction of a wholesale and distribution center.

- A memorandum between the Kyrgyz State Tax Service and the Kazakh State Revenue Committee on movable vehicles and goods.

- A memorandum on a pilot project for using navigation seals to track road transport in bilateral trade.

- A protocol amending the intergovernmental agreement on border crossing points signed in 2003.

- Agreements on training for Kyrgyz border service personnel, mutual use of buildings and land in Astana and Bishkek for embassies, and information exchange in the pension sector.

- Plans to expand cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

- An agreement on coordinating radio frequency allocations used by ground radio services in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

- A memorandum on cooperation between the Kyrgyz National Broadcasting Corporation and the Kazakh President's Telecommunication Complex.

