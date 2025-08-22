Gabala To Host Summit Of Turkic States In October
The Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place on October 6–7, 2025, in Gabala, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The high-level gathering will bring together leaders from member countries to discuss regional cooperation and strategic initiatives.
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the People's Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have also been invited to attend the summit.
In addition to political dialogue, cultural cooperation between the Turkic states continues to expand. As part of ongoing humanitarian and cultural exchange, the Days of Turkmen Culture will be held in Azerbaijan in October 2025, followed by the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Turkmenistan in April 2026. These events aim to strengthen mutual understanding and showcase the rich cultural heritage of both nations.
