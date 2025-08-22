Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Oil Price Up 92 Cents To USD 70.99 Pb - KPC

Kuwait Oil Price Up 92 Cents To USD 70.99 Pb - KPC


2025-08-22 05:05:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 92 cents to US 70.99 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to USD 70.07 pb on Wednesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
Globally, the price of Brent crude increased USD 85 to USD 67.69 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 86 cents to USD 63.57 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN22082025000071011013ID1109962488

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search