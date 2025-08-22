403
Kuwait Deplores Attack On WFP Convoy In Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Friday emphatically denounced the recent targeting of World Food Program (WFP) aid convoys in Sudan in an unacceptable and blatant breach of international laws and norms, and humanitarian efforts.
In a press release, the ministry said that the State of Kuwait deplores such criminal acts, underling that it is essential to adhere to the Jeddah Declaration, which was signed on May 11, 2023, especially regarding safe access to humanitarian aid.
The ministry also reiterated Kuwait's absolute support for regional and international efforts to restore security and stability in Sudan and safeguard its territorial integrity and people's safety. (end)
