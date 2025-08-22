ED Raids Against Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra, Others In Online Gaming-Linked Case
Pappy is an MLA from the Chitradurga assembly seatAlso Read | ED searches at Tamil Nadu min Periyasamy, MLA Senthil's premises under PMLA
The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Sources told newsagency PTI that premises linked to the MLA and some others are being covered in a case linked to online betting and gaming.Also Read | ED raids on Anil Ambani Group firms over ₹3,000 crore loan fraud enter Day 3
KC Veerendra Puppy was a Congress candidate from Chitradurga constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.
His profession, according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission, is: Agriculturist and Business.
His total declared assets ahead of the 2023 assembly polls were worth ₹134.9 crore - which included ₹90 crore in moveable assets and ₹44.9 crore as immoveable assets, News18 reported. His total declared income is ₹33.8 crore of which ₹33.7 crore is self income.
(With inputs from agencies)
