Delhi: Spell Of Rainfall Lashes National Capital IMD Predicts More Showers With Thunderstorms

MENAFN - Live Mint) A fresh spell of rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin predicting generally cloudy skies throughout the day.

Conditions are likely to shift more noticeably on Saturday, 23 August. The IMD forecasts continued cloudy skies, accompanied by one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places. Intense rainfall is also possible at isolated locations.

Despite the wet conditions, visibility remains good at around 10 kilometres, allowing for relatively smooth travel. However, residents are advised to expect occasional traffic slowdowns due to slippery roads and intermittent showers.

The current conditions reflect classic monsoon conditions-warmth mixed with scattered rainfall. Cloud cover is helping to moderate the daytime high of 35.4°C, making it feel less intense, while nighttime temperatures around 28.9°C offer some relief.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain 1-2°C below normal, while the maximum temperature may be 0-2°C above normal.

Surface winds are likely to predominantly blow from the southeast direction throughout the day, with speeds of 5–10 kmph in the morning and afternoon, and increasing slightly to 10–15 kmph during the evening and night, IMD said.

Meanwhile, incessant rains over the past few days in various parts of Maharashtra, including the capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region, have thrown life out of gear. Flooding has forced hundreds of people to be shifted to safety and caused large-scale damage to crops.

(With inputs from PTI)