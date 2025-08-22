Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
After Attack On Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Duo Tries To Disrupt Her Event, Evicted By Security: Watch Video

After Attack On Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Duo Tries To Disrupt Her Event, Evicted By Security: Watch Video


2025-08-22 05:01:26
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two individuals who were suspected of creating a chaos near the venue of an event in Gandhi Nagar, which Delhi CM Rekha was attending, have been caught by Delhi Police. This was her first appearance following an attack during Jan Sunwai at her official residence.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

MENAFN22082025007365015876ID1109962477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search