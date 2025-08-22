Five Big Premier League Transfers That Could Go Through On Deadline Day

With the transfer window closing soon, clubs are scrambling for last-minute deals. Manchester United and Liverpool are eyeing key additions, while player unrest could lead to unexpected moves for stars like Alexander Isak and Alejandro Garnacho.

With just 10 days left until the transfer window slams shut, deadline day drama is already brewing across the Premier League. Manchester United, long known for their late swoops, could yet spring another surprise on September 1. Meanwhile, Liverpool may also be preparing one last blockbuster move as they eye attacking reinforcements.

Here are five deals that could shape the headlines before the window closes.

Lucien Agoume to Manchester United

Erik ten Hag continues to search for a reliable holding midfielder. United have flirted with the idea of signing Brighton's Carlos Baleba, but the £115m asking price has cooled their interest this summer.

Instead, United could turn to Sevilla's Lucien Agoumé as a more pragmatic signing. The 23-year-old has caught the eye with his progressive distribution and could be available for around £20m given Sevilla's financial situation. His numbers even outshine Joao Neves in certain passing metrics, making him a shrewd option. Agoumé could allow United to strengthen now, while keeping the door open for a more expensive move next year.

Alexander Isak to Liverpool

The Alexander Isak saga has taken a dramatic turn. The striker is reportedly pushing to leave Newcastle United in order to force a move to Anfield. The Magpies are reluctant to sanction a deal, especially without securing a replacement, but Liverpool's growing need for a centre-forward keeps the door open.

Newcastle have rejected an offer worth £110 million from the Reds, valuing the Swedish international at closer to £150m. Liverpool, fresh off the big-money exits of both Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez, may bow to those demands if the Magpies soften their stance late in the window. Newcastle, however, would then need to bring in at least one-if not two-new strikers before they'd let their star man leave.

Rodrygo to Manchester City

Manchester City already added flair with the arrival of Lyon star Rayan Cherki, and he made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut. Yet with Jack Grealish leaving for Everton on loan and James McAtee joining Nottingham Forest, Pep Guardiola may look to add one more attacking option.

Tottenham had been pushing for City youngster Savinho, but Guardiola has thus far blocked any move. Should Spurs return with an improved bid, it could free City to go after Real Madrid's Rodrygo. Once an automatic starter under Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilian has been reduced to a peripheral figure under new boss Xabi Alonso. A move to City would restore him to a regular starting role, potentially making him one of the window's most eye-catching transfers.

Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea

Chelsea are still intent on strengthening their attack before next week's deadline. RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons remains a primary target, with a potential Nkunku return helping smooth negotiations between the two clubs.

Alongside Simons, the Blues have made Alejandro Garnacho their other top priority. The Argentine winger has informed Manchester United of his desire to switch to Stamford Bridge, going as far as rejecting interest from Bayern Munich. Chelsea have valued him at around £25m, though United are demanding double that figure (£50m).

The standoff means this saga may not be resolved until the very last day of the window. Garnacho, for his part, is reportedly prepared to spend the season on the fringes at Old Trafford if United deny him the move he wants.

Savinho to Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal's dramatic hijack of Spurs' pursuit of Eberechi Eze left Tottenham empty-handed and scrambling for alternatives. With Eze set to complete his move to the Emirates, Spurs may reignite their interest in Savinho.

The 21-year-old thrives primarily off the left wing but is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline. Although Guardiola has been resistant to letting him go, Tottenham are expected to test City's resolve with another big bid. If successful, it could spark a domino effect-unlocking City's push for Rodrygo.