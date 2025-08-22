PTC Industries Rallies On Brahmos Deal SEBI Analyst Sees Momentum But Warns On Valuation Concerns

PTC Industries shares climbed more than 4% on Friday after the company announced a defence order worth over ₹100 crore from BrahMos Aerospace for titanium castings.

The deal strengthens a partnership that began in 2019 and supports India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing.

Expansion And Partnerships

PTC manufactures precision metal parts including stainless steel, duplex, nickel, and cobalt alloys for industries such as aerospace, defence, oil and gas, and marine.

Its subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, specializes in titanium and superalloy castings.

The company is also building a major facility in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow to produce advanced titanium and superalloy products for aerospace.

Additionally, it has signed an MoU with Kineco Aerospace & Defence to jointly develop high-end aerospace components.

Key Levels To Watch

SEBI-registered analyst A & Y Market Research said the stock is showing strong momentum from the large order, new partnerships, and expansion projects, though valuations remain expensive.

The analyst said the stock is struggling to break past its upper resistance levels and advised watching how it behaves if it pulls back toward the ₹11,614–₹12,015 support zone.

A clear move above the ₹15,218–₹15,700 range, however, would signal fresh momentum and could open the door for more gains.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'normal' message volume.

PTC Industries' stock has risen 4.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.