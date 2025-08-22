Ananya Panday Talks About Fame, Struggles Of An Actor Amid Ahaan Panday's Success

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has grown up in an aura of limelight; but with fame comes a share of challenges. While her cousin Ahaan Panday lives the dream debut with Saiyaara, Ananya reflects on her own emotional battles with fame, expectations, and how she is learning to deal with both success and failure.

Coping With Self-Doubt

Ananya Panday acknowledges, even amid these self-made movies, that she has real doubts when it comes to acting; momentary lapses into feeling unreal while watching herself often stir feelings of detachment. She feels at times that her performances could have been better; this need for self-validation becomes almost compulsive with her seeking validation and sometimes reassurance from directors and co-actors alike. Such levels of self-doubt, it appears, are similarly harbored by many other actors in the glamour fraternity, demonstrating that all successful actors indeed have some insecurities.

Ananya Panday Talks About Fame

Being called a "star kid" has only made Ananya the butt of trolls and public scrutiny. She puts forth a cheery face to the social world; still, it does get to her on days that are rough. She openly shared that a single negative comment sometimes can drown everything positive she did. Therapy and self-care became her refuge during this difficult time, where she learned to wean off judgmental comments from the public from her true self.

Shifting Priorities and Growth

Over the years, Ananya has shifted from external approval to personal growth, embracing the latter. Rather than seeing failure as something to dread, she now views it as part of her artistic journey. Her outlook matured in that she realized the industry can be such that it sometimes takes seconds to celebrate someone and the other moment to spit on that. Learning to enjoy the process of storytelling rather than stressing about the final result has allowed her to detach herself from the obsessive box office chase results.

Cheering for Ahaan Panday

Meanwhile, Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday has been the talk of the town for his brilliant debut in Saiyaara. The great run of the movie at the box office has only worked wonders, as Ananya has mostly been his biggest cheerleader. Calling herself the "president of this fan club," Ananya got emotional on the film's premiere-in support of his family, but also much more in acknowledgment of a deep respect for the backbreaking effort it takes to carve a niche for oneself in cinema.

Ananya Panday's frank insights about self-doubt, public pressure, and mental health build a relatable picture of life off the glam. Even as she continues to grow as an actor, she understands that real success is about accepting oneself and bouncing back. Ananya has given Ahaan recognition and support in an exemplary manner, straightening out her personal predicaments while rejoicing in her family's shine.