'Coolie' Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's Movie Earns THIS Much

Superstar Rajinikanth's action thriller 'Coolie' exploded onto the box office. Earnings soared for the first four days, then saw a slight dip. By day eight, the film raked in a whopping ₹229.75 crore

On day eight (Thursday), 'Coolie' earned approximately ₹6.25 crore (across all languages), just shy of the ₹230 crore mark. In comparison, 'War 2,' starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, earned only ₹5 crore on the same day. *'Coolie'* maintained a good lead.Day 1 (Thursday, Release Day) – ₹65 crore Day 2 (Friday) – ₹54.75 crore Day 3 (Saturday) – ₹39.5 crore Day 4 (Sunday) – ₹35.25 crore Day 5 (Monday) – ₹12 crore Day 6 (Tuesday) – ₹9.5 crore Day 7 (Wednesday) – ₹7.5 crore Day 8 (Thursday) – ₹6.25 crore Total – ₹229.75 crore (India Net Earnings)Tamil – 17.67% Hindi – 10.64% Telugu – 14.99%

'Coolie' is a high-octane action thriller starring Rajinikanth. The film tells the story of a fearless coolie who fights against crime and corruption. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Rachita Ram in significant roles.

Thanks to Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction and Rajinikanth's immense popularity, the film resonated with audiences. *'Coolie'*'s release date was August 14, 2025.