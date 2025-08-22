'Coolie' Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's Movie Earns THIS Much
Superstar Rajinikanth's action thriller 'Coolie' exploded onto the box office. Earnings soared for the first four days, then saw a slight dip. By day eight, the film raked in a whopping ₹229.75 croreOn day eight (Thursday), 'Coolie' earned approximately ₹6.25 crore (across all languages), just shy of the ₹230 crore mark. In comparison, 'War 2,' starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, earned only ₹5 crore on the same day. *'Coolie'* maintained a good lead.Day 1 (Thursday, Release Day) – ₹65 crore Day 2 (Friday) – ₹54.75 crore Day 3 (Saturday) – ₹39.5 crore Day 4 (Sunday) – ₹35.25 crore Day 5 (Monday) – ₹12 crore Day 6 (Tuesday) – ₹9.5 crore Day 7 (Wednesday) – ₹7.5 crore Day 8 (Thursday) – ₹6.25 crore Total – ₹229.75 crore (India Net Earnings)Tamil – 17.67% Hindi – 10.64% Telugu – 14.99%
'Coolie' is a high-octane action thriller starring Rajinikanth. The film tells the story of a fearless coolie who fights against crime and corruption. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Rachita Ram in significant roles.Thanks to Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction and Rajinikanth's immense popularity, the film resonated with audiences. *'Coolie'*'s release date was August 14, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment