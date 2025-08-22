Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Coolie' Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's Movie Earns THIS Much

'Coolie' Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's Movie Earns THIS Much


2025-08-22 05:01:09
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Superstar Rajinikanth's action thriller 'Coolie' exploded onto the box office. Earnings soared for the first four days, then saw a slight dip. By day eight, the film raked in a whopping ₹229.75 crore

On day eight (Thursday), 'Coolie' earned approximately ₹6.25 crore (across all languages), just shy of the ₹230 crore mark. In comparison, 'War 2,' starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, earned only ₹5 crore on the same day. *'Coolie'* maintained a good lead.Day 1 (Thursday, Release Day) – ₹65 crore Day 2 (Friday) – ₹54.75 crore Day 3 (Saturday) – ₹39.5 crore Day 4 (Sunday) – ₹35.25 crore Day 5 (Monday) – ₹12 crore Day 6 (Tuesday) – ₹9.5 crore Day 7 (Wednesday) – ₹7.5 crore Day 8 (Thursday) – ₹6.25 crore Total – ₹229.75 crore (India Net Earnings)Tamil – 17.67% Hindi – 10.64% Telugu – 14.99%

'Coolie' is a high-octane action thriller starring Rajinikanth. The film tells the story of a fearless coolie who fights against crime and corruption. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Rachita Ram in significant roles.

Thanks to Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction and Rajinikanth's immense popularity, the film resonated with audiences. *'Coolie'*'s release date was August 14, 2025.

MENAFN22082025007385015968ID1109962460

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search