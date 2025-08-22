Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan's Laugh During Shaitya's Confession Erupts Huge Outrage!


2025-08-22 05:01:07
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 episode turned intense when Shaitya Santhosh shared her struggles and losses. Shockingly, Aryan Kathuria was caught laughing, leaving housemates stunned. Kalabhavan Sariga immediately confronted him, while Aryan later claimed it was due to 'muscle pain,' sparking outrage among fans and contestants alike.

MENAFN22082025007385015968ID1109962457

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search