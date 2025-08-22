Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan's Laugh During Shaitya's Confession Erupts Huge Outrage!

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 episode turned intense when Shaitya Santhosh shared her struggles and losses. Shockingly, Aryan Kathuria was caught laughing, leaving housemates stunned. Kalabhavan Sariga immediately confronted him, while Aryan later claimed it was due to 'muscle pain,' sparking outrage among fans and contestants alike.

