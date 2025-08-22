Chaos At 1St Event By Delhi CM Rekha Gupta After Attack, Man Escorted Out By Cops (WATCH)

Chaos erupted at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's event in Delhi's Gandhinagar on Friday, after a man stormed and shouted slogans, leading to security concerns at the first public event attended by her since being attacked by a man at her residence. The man reportedly shouted slogans against Delhi CM, following an argument with traders, and was immediately removed from the venue by the police. The chief minister was addressing an event organised by the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers.

Footage shared by news agency ANI showed officers escorting away a man dressed in a shalwar kurta. The police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the disruption.

#WATCH | Delhi | Police have caught two separate individuals who were suspected of creating a ruckus near the venue of an event being attended by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in Gandhi Nagar twitter/Iw2BFpJHFR

- ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked

The incident comes only days after CM Rekha Gupta was attacked by Rajkot resident Rajesh Khimji during a Jan Sunvai program on Wednesday at her residence in national capital. Khimji was detained by the police immediately and has been sent to a five-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Gupta's security was accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover in the aftermath of the attack, with CRPF personnel being deployed in the inner security layer.

The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into the attack, with investigators now seeking dump data from both her personal and official residences. Officials said the move is aimed at piecing together a clear picture of the accused Rajesh Khimji's presence and movements before and during the incident.

According to senior police sources, dump data, which provides details of mobile tower locations, device signals and call records of all numbers active in a particular area, is being retrieved from telecom service providers for specific time windows.