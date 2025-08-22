RAN Market Grows Outside Of China, According To Dell'oro Group Huawei Is On The Rise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, preliminary findings reveal that market conditions continued to stabilize in the quarter. Following two years of steep declines, initial estimates show that total RAN revenues-including baseband, radio hardware, and software, excluding services-advanced for a third consecutive quarter outside of China in 2Q 2025.

"Our initial assessment confirms that the narrative we've been discussing for some time is now coming to fruition. Market conditions have continued to stabilize, resulting in growth for three consecutive quarters outside of China," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President of RAN market research at the Dell'Oro Group. "However, broader market sentiment remains subdued, and a rapid rebound is not anticipated. The industry acknowledges that short-term fluctuations are unlikely to alter the market's generally flat long-term trajectory," Pongratz added.

Growth in Europe, as well as the Middle East and Africa, nearly offset declines in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Asia Pacific region.

RAN vendor dynamics are gradually shifting, driven by three major trends: the strong are getting stronger, laggards are not improving, and the market is becoming increasingly divided.

Ericsson and Huawei together accounted for more than 60 percent of the 1H25 market in North America and China, respectively.

The top 5 RAN suppliers, based on worldwide revenues for the trailing four quarters, are Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung. The short-term outlook remains unchanged, with total RAN expected to stabilize in 2025.

Dell'Oro Group's RAN Quarterly Repor t offers a complete overview of the RAN industry, with tables covering manufacturers' and market revenue for multiple RAN segments including 5G NR Sub-7 GHz, 5G NR mmWave, LTE, macro base stations and radios, small cells, Massive MIMO, Open RAN, and vRAN. The report also tracks the RAN market by region and includes a four-quarter outlook. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected] .

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit .

