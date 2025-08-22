403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina's Market Message: Calm FX, Fragile Equities
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's official wholesale exchange rate closed at ARS 1,314.000 per USD on the ICE chart timestamped 06:13 UTC. The 1-day chart shows price above short moving averages with a cooling momentum profile.
The 4-hour chart shows a recent momentum uptick, which traders read as near-term firmness. These observations follow directly from the indicators rendered on the supplied ICE charts.
The S&P Merval closed at 2,103,162.670, up +1.02% on the 1-day chart, and +0.98% on the 4-hour view. The daily panel shows the index under short-term moving averages with a negative MACD histogram, while the 4-hour panel shows stabilization after mid-August weakness.
Those signals support a tactical bounce within a still fragile trend. The real story lies in the managed calm of the official FX tape paired with only a technical equity rebound.
From a mercantile perspective, a steady wholesale dollar lowers immediate transaction risk for importers, exporters, and hedgers.
However, equity momentum remains soft on daily frames, so corporate financing conditions and risk appetite look cautious rather than expansive.
The charts do not display constituent performance tables. Therefore, we do not list top winners and losers today. The BCBA 's official daily bulletin provides that breakdown; the supplied images do not include it.
Publishing a winners and losers list without that official table would risk accuracy. Technical context matters for today's session. On USD/ARS, the 1-day RSI sits in neutral-to-firm territory, while the 4-hour RSI turns higher.
That combination often precedes incremental gains in the official rate, absent policy shifts or liquidity shocks. On the Merval , the daily RSI near the low-40s and a negative daily MACD argue for patience until the index reclaims short moving averages with volume.
Traders will also watch the ICE U.S. Dollar Index benchmark, which investors use to gauge global dollar tone. A stronger DXY historically tightens conditions for emerging markets. That relationship frames the local risk calculus, even as the official peso shows near-term stability on the ICE charts.
In simple terms, the peso looks anchored on official screens, while equities are trying to base. Commerce benefits from the narrower currency risk, but equity capital still waits for stronger signals from trend and breadth.
The 4-hour chart shows a recent momentum uptick, which traders read as near-term firmness. These observations follow directly from the indicators rendered on the supplied ICE charts.
The S&P Merval closed at 2,103,162.670, up +1.02% on the 1-day chart, and +0.98% on the 4-hour view. The daily panel shows the index under short-term moving averages with a negative MACD histogram, while the 4-hour panel shows stabilization after mid-August weakness.
Those signals support a tactical bounce within a still fragile trend. The real story lies in the managed calm of the official FX tape paired with only a technical equity rebound.
From a mercantile perspective, a steady wholesale dollar lowers immediate transaction risk for importers, exporters, and hedgers.
However, equity momentum remains soft on daily frames, so corporate financing conditions and risk appetite look cautious rather than expansive.
The charts do not display constituent performance tables. Therefore, we do not list top winners and losers today. The BCBA 's official daily bulletin provides that breakdown; the supplied images do not include it.
Publishing a winners and losers list without that official table would risk accuracy. Technical context matters for today's session. On USD/ARS, the 1-day RSI sits in neutral-to-firm territory, while the 4-hour RSI turns higher.
That combination often precedes incremental gains in the official rate, absent policy shifts or liquidity shocks. On the Merval , the daily RSI near the low-40s and a negative daily MACD argue for patience until the index reclaims short moving averages with volume.
Traders will also watch the ICE U.S. Dollar Index benchmark, which investors use to gauge global dollar tone. A stronger DXY historically tightens conditions for emerging markets. That relationship frames the local risk calculus, even as the official peso shows near-term stability on the ICE charts.
In simple terms, the peso looks anchored on official screens, while equities are trying to base. Commerce benefits from the narrower currency risk, but equity capital still waits for stronger signals from trend and breadth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment